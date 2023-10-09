The Green Solutions Awards 2022-2023 international ceremony will take place on December 5 during COP28 – Save the date!

It's official: on December 5, the whole world will discover the international winners of the Green Solutions Awards 2022-2023 edition. The ceremony will take place during COP28 in Dubai, the day before Buildings Day. The opportunity to show the whole world that sustainable, affordable, and replicable solutions exist. This year, the ceremony will be organised in partnership with Business France, with a visit to the BIG 5 construction fair and the discovery of sites.

An event to follow live…

More than fifty institutions, members of delegations, experts, journalists, etc. participating in the COP will be welcomed for the awards ceremony. The international ceremony will also be broadcast live for those who do not wish to/cannot make the trip. You will be able to watch the event live from the Construction21 website (from 6 p.m. local time)!

Register online or onsite

… in partnership with Business France

The Construction21 and Business France Dubai teams are joining forces and working on a joint programme on site in order to promote meetings and synergies. Starting with BIG 5, the Construction show, where Business France will exhibit alongside twenty French start-ups in a dedicated pavilion. The visit will be offered to members of Construction21. The Awards ceremony and the cocktail will follow... enough to fuel rich exchanges and develop new relationships!

To optimize Construction21's presence in the Emirates, a thematic dossier devoted to sustainable construction in Dubai, examples and counter-examples, will be published. The hoped-for visit to an eco-district will help show the path the Kingdom is taking in terms of sustainability.

We will update you on the programme…

National winners who became international finalists

42 buildings, 10 districts, and 12 infrastructures are still in the running to claim one of the numerous prizes (Hot Climates, Urban Renovation Grand Prize, Low-Tech, Health & Comfort, etc.) awarded during the international ceremony. Here is the summary of qualified projects*:

Circular Economy

Low-Tech

Hot Climates

Health & Comfort

Renovation Grand Prize

New Construction Grand Prize

Sustainable Infrastructure Grand Prize

New District Grand Prize

Urban Renovation Grand Prize

*The Moroccan winners have not yet been revealed at the national level and therefore do not appear in the list.

Jurors from around the world to evaluate the projects

Three juries, made up of experts from different countries and continents, analysed the finalist achievements and agreed on the international winners of the 2022-2023 competition.

See you on December 5th to discover them!



See also our media partners

Meeting Dubai, COP28

05/12/2023