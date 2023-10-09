The Green Solutions Awards 2022-2023 international ceremony will take place on December 5 during COP28 – Save the date!
It's official: on December 5, the whole world will discover the international winners of the Green Solutions Awards 2022-2023 edition. The ceremony will take place during COP28 in Dubai, the day before Buildings Day. The opportunity to show the whole world that sustainable, affordable, and replicable solutions exist. This year, the ceremony will be organised in partnership with Business France, with a visit to the BIG 5 construction fair and the discovery of sites.
An event to follow live…
More than fifty institutions, members of delegations, experts, journalists, etc. participating in the COP will be welcomed for the awards ceremony. The international ceremony will also be broadcast live for those who do not wish to/cannot make the trip. You will be able to watch the event live from the Construction21 website (from 6 p.m. local time)!
… in partnership with Business France
The Construction21 and Business France Dubai teams are joining forces and working on a joint programme on site in order to promote meetings and synergies. Starting with BIG 5, the Construction show, where Business France will exhibit alongside twenty French start-ups in a dedicated pavilion. The visit will be offered to members of Construction21. The Awards ceremony and the cocktail will follow... enough to fuel rich exchanges and develop new relationships!
To optimize Construction21's presence in the Emirates, a thematic dossier devoted to sustainable construction in Dubai, examples and counter-examples, will be published. The hoped-for visit to an eco-district will help show the path the Kingdom is taking in terms of sustainability.
We will update you on the programme…
National winners who became international finalists
42 buildings, 10 districts, and 12 infrastructures are still in the running to claim one of the numerous prizes (Hot Climates, Urban Renovation Grand Prize, Low-Tech, Health & Comfort, etc.) awarded during the international ceremony. Here is the summary of qualified projects*:
Circular Economy
- 9 Percier - Paris
- Hotel 'Mas Torre del Marqués' - Spain
- Sanitary block of the Itterbeek Chiro
- The Phenix
Low-Tech
- The Costil
- Learnlife Eco Hub: pop-up learning space
- Administrative house of the Province of Namur
- Guangdong Technion-Israel Institute of Technology (North Campus)
- Charles Lepierre French highschool of Lisbon
- Louly's Canteen
Hot Climates
Health & Comfort
- Compagnons du Devoir training center in Strasbourg
- The Marchin circus
- Nanjing Yangtze River Urban Intelligent Headquarter
- Rådhuslunden_City hall grove
- Fjord View - energy efficient social housing
Renovation Grand Prize
- Circular House
- Hotel 'Mas Torre del Marqués' - Spain
- Les Résédas residence
- ShowPass
- Institute of Botany of ULiège (Building B22)
- Shanghai Landsea Green Center
- CasaClima Class A - House B in Sacile
- Townfield Head Farm
New Construction Grand Prize
- Eco-campus, in a rural environment, for agronomy students
- Greenspace Gijon
- I+D+I Soria Campus
- C-Blue: ecology and data
- Zhonghai Heshandaguan project
- The Danish Nature Agency's official residence in Thy
- Alnatura office building
- Construction of 15 collective social housing units in hemp concrete
- Aizenay General and Technological High School
- MONTECO
- Louly's Canteen
Sustainable Infrastructure Grand Prize
- Oasis playground for the Maryse Hilsz school
- Reconversion of the Seveso wasteland of La Barillais into an Ecopark
- The Grignon farm - an experimental site with positive energy
- Universal Fountain Mât Source®
- Enerdeal: A smart battery for optimized use of solar-powered charging stations
- The largest solar carport in Pairi Daiza
- Changsha Xianghu wastewater treatment plant upgrading reconstruction and reclaimed water reuse demonstration project
- Ecological Rehabilitation of Quanzi Mountain, Aozi Mountain and Wanghualou Mountain
- Re:Crete Footbridge
- The 5th generation heating and cooling grid of Plymouth!
- The 5th generation heating and cooling grid of Glasgow
- Irrigation of the Green Garden Concept
New District Grand Prize
Urban Renovation Grand Prize
- Arsenal eco-district in Rueil-Malmaison
- Reconversion of the CartoRhin wasteland
- Rehabilitation of a residential area of 160 houses with the ENERGIESPRONG approach in Wattrelos (59)
- PLI BEL LARI - a participatory urban stimulation operation
- Rehabilitation of the Cheminote city
- Avenues Kersbeek, Bempt and Verrerie and square Bia Boucquet in Forest
*The Moroccan winners have not yet been revealed at the national level and therefore do not appear in the list.
Jurors from around the world to evaluate the projects
Three juries, made up of experts from different countries and continents, analysed the finalist achievements and agreed on the international winners of the 2022-2023 competition.
See you on December 5th to discover them!
05/12/2023