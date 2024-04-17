[To COP or not to COPE] Promoting the re-use of steel in construction

Watch the replay of Maison de la Construction Métallique talking about steel reuse at "To COP or not to COPE?", the Construction21 event on 6 March 2024.

Philippe Herbulot, Head of the Ecological Transition & Decarbonation Unit at CITCM, who is also a member of the AICVF Board of Directors, reveals the mission of re-use platforms and explains how to promote this practice in the construction sector, particularly around steel.

The aim is to put an end to construction waste, which accounts for two-thirds of all waste in France, and to encourage the emergence of new trades.

