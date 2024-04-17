 ,

2023 GlobalABC narrative report

G Global Alliance For Buildings & Construction
Global Alliance For Buildings & Construction

In 2023, the GlobalABC made considerable progress in reviewing its strategies and adding new essential strategic elements. The 2023 narrative report reflects the continuing growth and evolution of the alliance and the key achievements that have defined the GlobalABC in the past year. 

Secretariat of the Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction (GlobalABC) 
Hosted by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) 

