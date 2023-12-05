Find out the winning projects of the Green Solutions Awards 2022-2023 awarded during COP28

The suspense is over: the international winners of the Green Solutions Awards 2022-2023 were announced on Tuesday 5 December at COP28 in Dubai! And the Grand Prize went to Plymouth's 5th generation heating and cooling network.

This competition for sustainable solutions rewarded nineteen projects and involved a total of around one hundred expert jury members from all over the world, including fifteen at the international stage*. The event, which took place on the eve of the day dedicated to the built environment and urbanisation, helped to bring concrete, affordable and replicable solutions to the forefront of the international stage... a concrete illustration of the rhetoric calling for action on climate change. Discover all the winning projects and the judges' comments below!

Green Solutions Awards Grand Prize

Winner: The 5th generation heating and cooling grid of Plymouth, UK

Project Manager: Plymouth City Council

Owner of the Grid: Plymouth City Council

Installer: Vital Energi

Supplier: SunGift Solar

Tester: WJ Groundwater

Evaluation of the jury: The entire jury agrees that they did not find THE perfect building in every aspect despite the very high quality of the applications and that a building alone cannot be enough to change the situation. This is why, for this Green Solutions Awards Grand Prize, they decided to go further than the building scale. They decided to reward a project, replicable throughout the world, capable of covering a huge quantity of square meters. A project that accelerates the energy transition, as it would be too slow to adapt each building one by one, which will therefore contribute - and which has already started - to decarbonising the built environment. The price of which will decrease as the surface area concerned increases. A project that will allow energy to be exchanged for both hot and cold and to create an energy community. A project that responds to current and future challenges, but whose level of efficiency will depend on our ability to construct or renovate efficient buildings. It is therefore necessary that the many examples provided in this competition are shared widely and we send our warmest congratulations to the 5th generation heating and cooling network in Plymouth!

Urban Renovation Grand Prize

Winner: Avenues Kersbeek, Bempt and Verrerie and Square Bia Boucquet in Forest, Belgium

Project Holder: Commune de Forest

Sustainability Consultancy Agency: MATRIciel sa

Urban Planning Agency: AGORA

Construction Company: Entreprises Melin

Evaluation of the jury: This "small project, but full of common sense" is the jury's favourite! The urban requalification of these avenues made it possible to respond to the challenge of adapting to climate change thanks to the sponge city concept. The approach has been pushed forward, without “reinventing the wheel”: this low-tech side, of a simply well-thought-out operation, can inspire many cities.

In addition, the management of water-related hazards has been integrated into a systemic multidisciplinary approach where the issues of urban heat islands, biodiversity, de-artificialisation, security or soft mobility have been addressed. While creating a social dynamic in a sustainable and livable district. Congratulations for this well-deserved Grand Prize!

Mention: Rehabilitation of a residential area of 160 houses with the ENERGIESPRONG approach in Wattrelos, France

Project Holder:Vilogia SA

General Contractor of the Consortium:Rabot Dutilleul

Architecture Agency: Red Cat Architecture

Company: Rabot Dutilleul Construction

Maintenance: Pouchain

Technical Consultancy Agencies: Symoé; Nortec

Modular Construction: Build UP

Evaluation of the jury: Mirroring the adaptation issue, this project is awarded a mention for the response it provides to the mitigation issue. The EnergieSprong approach, although not particularly innovative, opens up perspectives on the volume of buildings which it allows to renovate. Even if they are pavilions, it indeed offers a great potential for massification of renovation, especially a high speed one! And this short completion time is essential to fight this climate battle.

New District Grand Prize

Winner: Urban Development Zone of the Niche aux Oiseaux, France

Project Holder: Territoires et Développement Rennes

Urban Planning Agency: Sitadiñ Urbanisme & Paysage

Technical Consultancy Agency: AMCO

Sustainability Consultancy Agency: Sinbio

Evaluation of the jury: It was important to the jurors to show, in this winner list of Green Solutions Awards, successful examples located in rural communities. This is an inspiring project which shows how to maintain the balance between the need for densification and the desire to preserve what already exists. It was clear that the environment must not be damaged, that nature must be protected. A partnership was set up with the French League for the Protection of Birds, integrated from the start into the design of the new district. In a holistic vision, interesting work has also been carried out on public spaces, between buildings and roads, and on energy efficiency. The juror appreciated the contribution of wooden prefabrication. A project that “does good”!

Mention: Les Prairies du Canal eco-district, France

Project Holder: SERS

Construction Managers: Berest; Acte 2 Paysage

Urban Planning Agency: Agence TER

Sustainability Consultancy Agency: Solares Bauen

Roads Consultancy Agency: Lollier Ingénierie

Urban Ecology and Environmental Consultancy Agency: Atelier d'écologie urbaine

Assistant to the Contracting Authority: Energival

Other: Association les Prairies du Canal

Evaluation of the jury: This is a representative operation of the dense city of the future, sustainable and livable. The jury gives it a mention for showing that we can densify in height and thus reduce the artificialisation of the land or that we can remove the car from public spaces because they are well thought out. It is indeed a good example of green infrastructure production; the reflection on soft mobility was appreciated. The experts also liked the intervention of a multidisciplinary team and the involvement of future users of the buildings.

Sustainable Infrastructure Grand Prize

Winner: The 5th generation heating and cooling grid of Plymouth, UK

Project Manager: Plymouth City Council

Owner of the Grid: Plymouth City Council

Installer: Vital Energi

Supplier: SunGift Solar

Tester: WJ Groundwater

Evaluation of the jury: Nature was especially enhanced in the choice of the District winners, which is why the members of the jury opted for energy for the Infrastructure Grand Prize. The latter was awarded to this project both for its scale - it can have a large-scale impact - and for the challenge it addresses: the energy supply of a region. Thanks to the installation of a 5th generation heating and cooling network, it is possible to improve energy performance through the building and not just through renovation. It is an effective way of working on an existing city by treating both heat and cold.

Mention: Oasis playground for the Maryse Hilsz school, France

Project Holders: Ville de Paris; CAUE 75

Evaluation of the jury: The jury fell in love with this project which mainly takes care of a population vulnerable to heat... but not only that! These playgrounds are intended to serve more than just children: they are also additional public spaces for the population, offering them a solution for adapting to climate change. The jurors were also sensitive to the educational and participatory aspects of the project, since the pupils were able to imagine their future playground during workshops and take part in the construction site. They are also made aware daily of the vegetation they maintain.

Renovation Grand Prize

Winner: Shanghai Landsea Green Centre, China

Contractor: Zhejiang Landsea Architectural Decoration Co., Ltd.

Construction Manager: Shanghai Landleaf Construction Technology Co., Ltd.

Evaluation of the jury: This project is a good replicable example of renovation of a building located in the city centre. For the jurors, a building must not only be energy-efficient, it must also have a vision, a philosophy, take into consideration the damage inflicted on the environment and this is what this Chinese centre offers. Attention was paid to nature, surroundings, energy, air. The building has numerous certifications: LEED, WELL Double Platinum, Green Building Samsung, and BREEAM.

Mention: Les Résédas residence, France

Contractor: Est Métropole Habitat

Construction Manager: GCC AURECA!

Architect: Fleurent Architectes

Developer: HEART

Thermal Consultancy Agency: Thermi Fluides

Structures Calculist: IDEUM

Others: L.E.I ; Alpes Contrôles

Evaluation of the jury: This Residence deserves a mention because it was able to go far in its renovation thanks to the HEART project financed by a European consortium and that can be replicated. This toolbox was of great interest to the jury: it makes buildings smarter and promotes interaction with users, who are integrated into the process of reducing energy consumption. This residence was thus able to drastically reduce its energy consumption. The jurors particularly appreciated the multifunctional prefabricated facade system and the universal photovoltaic tiles.

New Construction Grand Prize

Winner: CBlue: ecology and data, Belgium

Contractor: CBlue

Architect: Maxime Verwilghen (Esquisse Bureau d'Architecture srl)

Construction Company: Stabilame

Manufacturer: Stabilame

Joinery: Menuiserie Riche

Evaluation of the jury: This is a good project overall, ticking many boxes and delivered at an affordable price thanks to its eco-design which promotes the “right material in the right place and in the right quantity”. Renewable energy (solar panels) allows it to be energy positive.

It is also a building that stands out for its biophilic side: the provision of natural light has been optimised through large windows, local and sustainable materials such as warm wood are visible. The spaces are open and friendly.

Mention: Alnatura office building, Germany

Designer & Architect: haascookzemmrich STUDIO 2050

Contractor: Transsolar GmbH

Construction Manager: BGG Grünzig Ingenieurgesellschaft

Evaluation of the jury: The architecture of this project located in Germany caught the eye of the jury. It proves that a building can be industrial AND aesthetic! Its energy performance is not the strong point of the project, but the experts gave it a mention for its architectural performance, considering that a pleasant environment was important for offices given the time spent there daily. They also congratulated the 13,500m² structure built from clay, a material which allows for example thermal regulation or better acoustics.

Mention: Eco-campus, in a rural environment, for agronomy students, France

Contractor: Alogéa

Construction Manager: Seuil architecture

Thermal Consultancy Agency: Ecovitalis

Structures Calculist: Tassera

Acoustic Consultancy Agency: Emacoustic

Environmental Engineer: Sarah Meyer

Control Office: Socotec

Usage Control Assistant and Re-Use Advisor: Una ingénierie

Evaluation of the jury: Promoting community engagement in rural areas is what motivated the jury to award this building a mention. The jury indeed appreciated the involvement of users in the design of the project, because it is not yet widespread enough. But that's not all! It is also a positive energy building, certified, with insulation in biobased materials, renewable energies for heating and cooling. The jurors liked the circular approach of the project, as well as the approach that aims to preserve biodiversity. This is a highly repeatable project!

Hot Climates Prize

Winner: Malicounda High School, Senegal

Contractor: G2C

Construction Manager: G2C

Developer: Ministry of Education of Senegal - Malicounda Public High School

Investor: Enfance et Nature Association

Designer: IN SITU Architecture

Evaluation of the jury: The jury appreciated the vernacular approach of this project, described as “classic” but “relevant”. All materials are local, the ventilation is natural. This bioclimatic building was also noted for its low primary energy consumption. Its solar panels allow it to be autonomous and there is no cooling system. Result: it is a very good project, replicable, which makes perfect sense in Africa where the climatic conditions are difficult! Not to mention the "feeling of community" that emerges, notably thanks to the open spaces and gardens, to the courtyard which is essential for the life of a school.

Low-Tech Prize

Winner: Charles Lepierre French highschool of Lisbon, Portugal

Contractor: Agence pour l'Enseignement Français à l'Étranger

Construction Manager: Méandre etc'

Designer: MA. TERIA

Other Consultancy Agencies: LAIII; Panorama Paysage; Acoustique Vivie et Associés; Rio Plano

Thermal Consultancy Agency: Alto Ingenierie

Other: Veritas

Evaluation of the jury: This renovation/extension of a high school located in Portugal was of great interest to the jurors. On the one hand for its bioclimatic character, with the major work carried out on natural night-time ventilation. This made it possible to improve the summer comfort and indoor air quality. The building is also frugal in the use of materials, from its surroundings or from reuse: the insulation is in cork, the facade of the building is covered in lioz, also called "stone of Lisbon", and the exterior joinery/solar protections are made of wood. On the other hand, for raising awareness among users with the implementation of training and a comic guide. Finally, the price is not very high for a European project.

It’s a good project to promote the global approach!

Mention: Louly's Canteen, Senegal

Contractor: Immaculée Conception de Mbour

Construction Manager: Ga2D

Designer: Association Khadjir

Company: Yadenne Construction

Earth Specialist: Elementerre

Construction Company: Residents of the village of Louly

Evaluation of the jury: The members of the jury were all keen to promote the African vernacular approach and thus awarded this Senegalese project a mention. A project that is appropriate for the Low-Tech category since it IS low-tech. A training site was set up between students, villagers and local artisans. The programme is simple, the resources used are found on site, such as ochre, brick, fibre, adobe, and traditional local know-how has been reinvented.

Health & Comfort Prize

Winner: Compagnons du Devoir training center in Strasbourg, France

Contractor: Les Compagnons du Devoir

Construction Manager: NUNC Architectes

Thermal Consultancy Agency: Solares Bauen

Other Consultancy Agency: Ingénierie et Développement

Evaluation of the jury: The jury wanted to distinguish a project where air quality is measured. This is the case of this project which carried out a lot of work on this subject due to its proximity to the highway! An outdoor air pollution sensor has been installed, while a probe and dual-flow ventilation with fresh air filtration ensure indoor air quality. The interior materials have been chosen to guarantee an air emission class of level A+. Acoustic comfort was also addressed, as well as thermal comfort. The jury also selected the use of the BIM to better manage thermal bridges. Congratulations to this affordable project which is a very good example in terms of health and comfort!

Mention: Fjord View, Denmark

Contractor: Bjerg Arkitektur A/S

Construction Manager: Bjerg Arkitektur A/S

Mechanical Engineer: Erasmus & Partnere

Evaluation of the jury: Mention for this detached house, located in a rather cold region (in Denmark), which uses the principles of Passive House. Apart from photovoltaic panels on the roof, heat pumps and a double-flow CMV system, few technologies are used, which makes the project replicable. The jury noted the good orientation of the building to the sun and the absence of an air conditioning system.

Circular Economy Prize

Winner: Hotel 'Mas Torre del Marqués', Spain

Contractor: Elecnor S.A

Construction Manager: Elecnor S.A

Designer: EDRA arquitectura km0

Developer: Proyectos e Inversiones del Matarraña SL

Evaluation of the jury: Wood, straw, plaster, lime, hemp, clay... the materials have been carefully chosen to work with local artisanal fabric, or even taken from the farm itself. For this prize, however, it is not so much the quantity of reused materials that struck the members of the jury, but rather the overall approach of the project, namely transforming an old Spanish farm into a hotel to avoid its demolition. Congratulations!

Mention: The Phenix, Canada

Designer: Lemay

Construction Manager: Entreprise de construction T.E.Q. inc

Engineers: Martin Roy and Associates; Dupras Ledoux; ELEMA

Evaluation of the jury: A mention was given to this building because the jury wanted to reward projects that could be replicated in an urban environment. It is indeed necessary to be interested in the future of the city since we will mainly live in urban contexts. Thanks to its intelligent renovation, this project can inspire numerous other projects, particularly in Europe and North America, and make it possible to give new meaning to buildings, to offer them a new sustainable life rather than demolishing them. The use of natural light was also appreciated, especially for a project located in a country like Canada.

