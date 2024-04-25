 ,

[To COP or not to COPE] Energy efficiency in Mediterranean buildings

Watch the replay of the presentation of the MeetMED II project at the Construction21 event on 6 March 2024, "T'es COP ou pas CAP ? / To COP or not to COPE?".

Agathe Lacombe, head of international projects at Ademe, presents the meetMED project. Funded by the EU, it aims to strengthen energy security and promote a low-carbon economy in the Mediterranean region, benefiting several countries including Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Palestine and Tunisia.

Download the presentation

(English subtitles are available)

Access all replays (resources tab)

