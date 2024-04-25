[To COP or not to COPE] Energy efficiency in Mediterranean buildings
Author of the page
C21 France La rédaction
152 Last modified by the author on 25/04/2024 - 14:56
Watch the replay of the presentation of the MeetMED II project at the Construction21 event on 6 March 2024, "T'es COP ou pas CAP ? / To COP or not to COPE?".
Agathe Lacombe, head of international projects at Ademe, presents the meetMED project. Funded by the EU, it aims to strengthen energy security and promote a low-carbon economy in the Mediterranean region, benefiting several countries including Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Palestine and Tunisia.
(English subtitles are available)
Access all replays (resources tab)
Share :