Towards European legislation to promote sustainable resource management

The Association négaWatt has co-written an open letter signed by over 100 organisations (NGOs, academics, think tanks, trade unions and industry) addressed to several European decision-makers, calling for a European law to enable resources* to be managed sustainably.

If the whole world consumed as much as the European Union, we would need several planets! This excessive consumption of resources contributes to overstepping planetary limits: climate disruption, loss of biodiversity, etc., but also to social injustice and inequality.

At a time when the EU has introduced new climate and biodiversity measures, the over-consumption of resources could single-handedly jeopardise compliance with these objectives, underlining the need for a new law with targets for reducing consumption.

The collective signature of this open letter therefore reflects a strong commitment to tackling the main challenges causing global crises and to defending a sustainable vision for Europe.

* All resources: fisheries, forestry, agriculture, non-metallic minerals, metals and fossil fuels.

