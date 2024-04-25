Powering the future : How we can reimagine our energy system
Join us for our ManagEnergy Talk featuring Clover Hogan, renowned climate activist and Executive Director of Force of Nature! She will discuss the future of energy, exploring innovative, ambitious, and transformative actions. Register now on the EUSEW website to be part of this inspiring discussion !
12 June at 18:30 CEST
Martin's Hotel EU, Brussels
