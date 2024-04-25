 ,

Powering the future : How we can reimagine our energy system

C C21 France La rédaction
Author of the page

C21 France La rédaction

73 Last modified by the author on 25/04/2024 - 00:00
Powering the future : How we can reimagine our energy system

Join us for our ManagEnergy Talk featuring Clover Hogan, renowned climate activist and Executive Director of Force of Nature! She will discuss the future of energy, exploring innovative, ambitious, and transformative actions. Register now on the EUSEW website to be part of this inspiring discussion !

12 June at 18:30 CEST

Martin's Hotel EU, Brussels

Info and registration

Share :

More articles

Online Seminar : The Role of Local Leaders in Europe's Climate Journey

25/04/2024

Powering the future : How we can reimagine our energy system

25/04/2024

Towards European legislation to promote sustainable resource management

19/04/2024

[To COP or not to COPE] Promoting the re-use of steel in construction

17/04/2024

2023 GlobalABC narrative report

17/04/2024

Encouraging social aspects and integration in the European built environment

16/04/2024

[Call for contributions] Report on the subject of renovation

16/04/2024