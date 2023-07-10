Green Solutions Awards 2022-2023: find out the winners of the international platform

Of the 219 applicants this year, 29 projects were in the running on the international platform. Located in Canada, Scotland, Denmark, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jordan, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Portugal, the Netherlands and Senegal, these projects provide a good overview of the sustainable solutions implemented in these countries. So, which winners did the jury choose? Which buildings, districts and infrastructures have qualified for the international phase?



Find out below!

Infrastructure User’s Choice

Winner: Re:Crete Footbridge

Contractor: État du Valais

Construction Manager: École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Laboratoire d'exploration structurale (SXL)

Companies: Diamcoupe SA; Freyssinet SA; Sika Suisse SA; Emil Egger Romandie SA

Environmental Consultancy: Bridgology SA

Read the case study



Building User’s Choice

Winner: Louly's Canteen

Contractor: Immaculée Conception de Mbour

Construction Manager: Ga2D

Designer: Association Khadjir

Company: Yadenne Construction

Earth Specialist: Elementerre

Construction Company: Residents of the village of Louly

Read the case study

Building User’s Choice (Germany)

Winner: Alnatura office building

Designer & Architect: haascookzemmrich STUDIO 2050

Contractor: Transsolar GmbH

Construction Manager: BGG Grünzig Ingenieurgesellschaft

Read the case study

Sustainable Infrastructure Grand Prize

Winner: Re:Crete Footbridge

Contractor: État du Valais

Construction Manager: École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Laboratoire d'exploration structurale (SXL)

Companies: Diamcoupe SA; Freyssinet SA; Sika Suisse SA; Emil Egger Romandie SA

Environmental Consultancy: Bridgology SA

The jury's verdict: This project demonstrates the feasibility of re-using non-prefabricated concrete elements in load-bearing structures.



Ex-aequo m ention: The 5th generation heating and cooling grid of Plymouth!

Project Manager: Plymouth City Council

Owner of the Grid: Plymouth City Council

Installer: Vital Energi

Supplier: SunGift Solar

Tester:WJ Groundwater

The jury's verdict: This is a good way to decrease the energy consumption. The project can be replicated.

Ex-aequo mention: The 5th generation heating and cooling grid of Glasgow!

Operator : Clyde Gateway

The jury's verdict: Same. NB: These two similar projects count as one project

Read the case study

Mention: Irrigation of the Green Garden Concept

Contractor: Greater Jerash Municipality

Partners: Regional Environmental Centre - Sweden (REC); International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

The jury's verdict: The project integrates the reuse of rainwater and grey water.

New Construction Grand Prize

Winner: The Danish Nature Agency's official residence in Thy

Contractor: Naturstyrelsens, NST Bygningscenter

Construction Manager: Bjerg Arkitektur A/S

The jury's verdict: This is a wooden house that includes wood fibre insulation, and a good project regarding energy consumption.

Read the case study

Mention: Alnatura office building

Designer & Architect: haascookzemmrich STUDIO 2050

Contractor: Transsolar GmbH

Construction Manager: BGG Grünzig Ingenieurgesellschaft

The jury's verdict: The building is made with clay, and there are a lot of good solutions from an environmental point of view.

Read the case study

Renovation Grand Prize

Winner: CasaClima Class A - House B in Sacile

Contractor: Lorenzon srl

Construction Manager: Lorenzon srl

The jury's verdict: This project is not particularly innovative, but it includes everything that a good intervention requires, plus its energy consumption is low.

Read the case study

Mention: Townfield Head Farm

Contractor: Mark Woodward

Construction Manager: Greendirections

Companies: Rotary Engineering; Fraser Whelan

The jury's verdict: We like this project because it’s all electric, with renewable energy. it respects the environment.

Read the case study

Hot Climates Prize

Winner: Malicounda High School

Contractor: G2C

Construction Manager: G2C

Developer: Ministry of Education of Senegal - Malicounda Public High School

Investor: Enfance et Nature Association

Designer: IN SITU Architecture

The jury's verdict: This building has a very low primary consumption.

Read the case study

Mention: Thermic renovation of a guard house with baked clay

Contractor: Eiffage Senegal

Construction Manager: Entreprise d'Ingénierie et de Construction (EIC)

Thermal Consultancy Agency: EMASOL

Architect: CAWD

The jury's verdict: It is a very small project, but very interesting.

Circular Economy Prize

Winner: The Phenix

Contractor: Lemay

Construction Manager: Entreprise de construction T.E.Q. inc

Engineers: Martin Roy and Associates; Dupras Ledoux; ELEMA

The jury's verdict: It’s a very good renovation of an industrial heritage!

Low-Tech Prize

Winner: Charles Lepierre French highschool of Lisbon

Contractor: Agence pour l'Enseignement Français à l'Étranger

Construction Manager: Méandre etc'

Designer: MA. TERIA

Other Consultancy Agencies: LAIII; Panorama Paysage; Acoustique Vivie et Associés; Rio Plano

Thermal Consultancy Agency: Alto Ingenierie

Other: Veritas

The jury's verdict: This highschool deserves the low-tech prize thanks to natural techniques that are used to avoid mechanical ones.

Read the case study

Mention: Louly's Canteen

Contractor: Immaculée Conception de Mbour

Construction Manager: Ga2D

Designer: Association Khadjir

Company: Yadenne Construction

Earth Specialist: Elementerre

Construction Company: Residents of the village of Louly

The jury's verdict: Very interesting building, with low investment costs. The material and human resources used are local. The project can be widely replicated.

Health & Comfort Prize

Winner: Rådhuslunden City hall grove

Contractor: Domea

Construction Manager: Bjerg Arkitektur A/S

The jury's verdict: This modular building can adapt to any future use.

Read the case study

Mention: Fjord View - energy efficient social housing

Contractor: Bjerg Arkitektur A/S

Construction Manager: Bjerg Arkitektur A/S

Mechanical Engineer: Erasmus & Partnere

Read the case study

SPAIN

Due to the large number of Spanish projects, buildings in this country were assessed in parallel.

Building User’s choice

Winner: Hotel 'Mas Torre del Marqués'

Contractor: Elecnor S.A

Construction Manager: Elecnor S.A

Designer: EDRA arquitectura km0

Developer: Proyectos e Inversiones del Matarraña SL

Read the case study

New Construction Grand Prize

Winner: GreenSpace Gijon

Contractor: Gesyges

Construction Manager: Gesyges

Designer: Emase Arquitectura

Facility Manager: SvR Ingenieros

The jury’s verdict: It's a very good project in many aspects, incorporating both passive and active measures. It's the only positive energy candidate. Particular attention has been paid to indoor air quality. The building is LEED certified.

Read the case study



Mention: I+D+I SORIA CAMPUS

Contractor: Unión Temporal de Empresas (UTE) Duques de Soria- Arcor - Herce

Construction Manager: Unión Temporal de Empresas (UTE) Duques de Soria- Arcor - Herce

Contractor Representative: Arancha Sogo

Developer: Universidad de Valladolid- Vicerrectorado de Patrimonio e Infraestructuras

Designer: Francisco Valbuena García- Juan José Ventura Pons- Unidad Técnica de Arquitectura

Other Consultancy Agencies: Carlos Herguedas Pastor-Unidad Técnica de Arquitectura; Daniel Pérez; Luis Ignacio Díez; Ana I.Jiménez; Maria de la O.García; Gonzales Díaz; M. Jesús; Juan José Ventura Pou

Health & Safety Coordinator: David Ramos - Soria prevención

Construction Companies: J. Manuel Muñoz Martín / Jesús Vaquer; Javier Jiménez (GEOTER, Geothermal Energy, SL)

Others: José Emilio Nogués / Diego Tamayo

Structures Calculist: Pejarbo S.L.

Thermal Consultancy Agency: Daniel Pascual, Architect

Environmental Consultancy: Cristina Gutiérrez Cid, Arquitecta

The jury’s verdict: Two important points guided our choice: the use of healthy materials and the flexibility of the building's occupancy.



Renovation Grand Prize

Winner: ShowPass

Contractor: Energiehaus

Construction Manager: Energiehaus

The jury's verdict: This project has everything a good renovation project should have. Energy consumption is low and so are the costs.

Circular Economy Prize

Winner: Hotel 'Mas Torre del Marqués'

Contractor: Elecnor S.A

Construction Manager: Elecnor S.A

Designer: EDRA arquitectura km0

Developer: Proyectos e Inversiones del Matarraña SL

The jury’s verdict: Local materials and workers are being employed. An LCA has been carried out, showing that the environmental impact is lower than for new construction.

Read the case study

Low-Tech Prize

Winner: Learnlife Eco Hub: pop-up learning space

Contractor: Learnlife

Energy Consultants: Praxis Resilient Buildings

Developer: Learnlife

Certification Company: ZEPHIR

The jury's verdict: The jury paid close attention to the social aspect of the spaces, an aspect that should be taken into much greater account. It is also important to note the non-permanent structure, which blends in with nature and its architecture is not so impactful.

Read the case study

Selection methods

Experts and the public helped to decide between the competing projects.

The experts

6 experts from the sector analysed the submissions and came up with a consensus award list. Many thanks to Christian Brodhag, President of Construction21 International, for chairing the jury, and to the entire panel:

Jean-Marie Hauglustaine , University of Liège – Belgium

, University of Liège – Belgium Chong Meng , CABR – China

, CABR – China Marco d’Egidio (engineer), Heineken – Italy

(engineer), Heineken – Italy Mohammed Ahachad , Faculty of Sciences and Technology of Tangier – Morocco

, Faculty of Sciences and Technology of Tangier – Morocco Maita Fernandez Armesto, Barcelona City Council – Spain

See the members of the jury

Online voting by the public

Using the same principle, online users were able to vote for the projects they supported.



Qualification for the international final

Beyond the recognition at national level, the winners and mentions have also qualified for the international final. These projects will then go through another selection stage, where they will face the champions from other countries (Belgium, France, China, Morocco).

A panel of experts from around the world will select the international winners, who will be announced at an Awards ceremony to be held during COP28 in Dubai in December. The winning projects will provide concrete solutions that illustrate the institutional discourse.

See our media partners too

