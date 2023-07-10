Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
  • Algérie
  • Belgique
  • China
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • International
  • Italia
  • Luxembourg
  • Maroc
    • EN
    Login / Sign up

    Green Solutions Awards 2022-2023: find out the winners of the international platform

    Green Solutions Awards 2022-2023: find out the winners of the international platform

    Of the 219 applicants this year, 29 projects were in the running on the international platform. Located in Canada, Scotland, Denmark, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jordan, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Portugal, the Netherlands and Senegal, these projects provide a good overview of the sustainable solutions implemented in these countries. So, which winners did the jury choose? Which buildings, districts and infrastructures have qualified for the international phase? 


    Find out below!

     

    Infrastructure User’s Choice

     

    Winner: Re:Crete Footbridge

    Contractor: État du Valais
    Construction Manager: École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Laboratoire d'exploration structurale (SXL)
    Companies: Diamcoupe SA; Freyssinet SA; Sika Suisse SA; Emil Egger Romandie SA
    Environmental Consultancy: Bridgology SA

     ©École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL)

    This project has qualified for the international phase 

    Read the case study


    Building User’s Choice

     

    Winner: Louly's Canteen

    Contractor: Immaculée Conception de Mbour
    Construction Manager: Ga2D
    Designer: Association Khadjir
    Company: Yadenne Construction
    Earth Specialist: Elementerre
    Construction Company: Residents of the village of Louly

    ©Association Khadjir

    This project has qualified for the international phase 

    Read the case study

     

    Building User’s Choice (Germany)

    Winner: Alnatura office building

    Designer & Architect: haascookzemmrich STUDIO 2050 
    Contractor: Transsolar GmbH
    Construction Manager: BGG Grünzig Ingenieurgesellschaft

     ©Brigida Gonzalez 

    This project has qualified for the international phase 

    Read the case study

     

    Sustainable Infrastructure Grand Prize

     

    Winner: Re:Crete Footbridge

    Contractor: État du Valais
    Construction Manager: École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Laboratoire d'exploration structurale (SXL)
    Companies: Diamcoupe SA; Freyssinet SA; Sika Suisse SA; Emil Egger Romandie SA
    Environmental Consultancy: Bridgology SA

      ©École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL)

    This project has qualified for the international phase 

    The jury's verdict: This project demonstrates the feasibility of re-using non-prefabricated concrete elements in load-bearing structures.

    Read the case study


    Ex-aequo mention: The 5th generation heating and cooling grid of Plymouth!

    Project Manager: Plymouth City Council
    Owner of the Grid: Plymouth City Council
    Installer: Vital Energi
    Supplier: SunGift Solar
    Tester:WJ Groundwater

     Crédit photo : ©Plymouth City Council

    This project has qualified for the international phase 

    The jury's verdict: This is a good way to decrease the energy consumption. The project can be replicated. 

    Read the case study

     

    Ex-aequo mention: The 5th generation heating and cooling grid of Glasgow!

    Operator : Clyde Gateway

    Crédit photo : ©Clyde Gateway

    This project has qualified for the international phase 

    The jury's verdict: Same. NB: These two similar projects count as one project

    Read the case study

     

    Mention: Irrigation of the Green Garden Concept

    Contractor: Greater Jerash Municipality
    Partners: Regional Environmental Centre - Sweden (REC); International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

    Crédit photo : ©Ademe

    This project has qualified for the international phase 

    The jury's verdict: The project integrates the reuse of rainwater and grey water.

    Read the case study

     

    New Construction Grand Prize

     

    Winner: The Danish Nature Agency's official residence in Thy

    Contractor: Naturstyrelsens, NST Bygningscenter
    Construction Manager: Bjerg Arkitektur A/S

     ©Mads Bjerg

    This project has qualified for the international phase 

    The jury's verdict: This is a wooden house that includes wood fibre insulation, and a good project regarding energy consumption.

    Read the case study

     

    Mention: Alnatura office building

    Designer & Architect: haascookzemmrich STUDIO 2050 
    Contractor: Transsolar GmbH
    Construction Manager: BGG Grünzig Ingenieurgesellschaft

     ©Brigida Gonzalez 

    This project has qualified for the international phase 

    The jury's verdict: The building is made with clay, and there are a lot of good solutions from an environmental point of view.

    Read the case study

     

    Renovation Grand Prize

     

    Winner: CasaClima Class A - House B in Sacile

    Contractor: Lorenzon srl
    Construction Manager: Lorenzon srl

     ©Mariano Sessa

    This project has qualified for the international phase 

    The jury's verdict: This project is not particularly innovative, but it includes everything that a good intervention requires, plus its energy consumption is low.

    Read the case study

     

    Mention: Townfield Head Farm

    Contractor: Mark Woodward
    Construction Manager: Greendirections
    Companies: Rotary Engineering; Fraser Whelan

     ©Mark Woodward

    This project has qualified for the international phase 

    The jury's verdict: We like this project because it’s all electric, with renewable energy. it respects the environment.

    Read the case study

     

    Hot Climates Prize

     

    Winner: Malicounda High School

    Contractor: G2C 
    Construction Manager: G2C 
    Developer: Ministry of Education of Senegal - Malicounda Public High School 
    Investor: Enfance et Nature Association 
    Designer: IN SITU Architecture

     ©GeneviegeSauv and ©INSITUarchitecture

    This project has qualified for the international phase 

    The jury's verdict: This building has a very low primary consumption.

    Read the case study

     

    Mention: Thermic renovation of a guard house with baked clay

    Contractor: Eiffage Senegal
    Construction Manager: Entreprise d'Ingénierie et de Construction (EIC)
    Thermal Consultancy Agency: EMASOL
    Architect: CAWD

     ©Ibrahim Niang

    This project has not qualified for the international phase 

    The jury's verdict: It is a very small project, but very interesting. 

    Read the case study

     

    Circular Economy Prize

     

    Winner: The Phenix

    Contractor: Lemay
    Construction Manager: Entreprise de construction T.E.Q. inc
    Engineers: Martin Roy and Associates; Dupras Ledoux; ELEMA

     ©Adrien Williams

    This project has qualified for the international phase 

    The jury's verdict: It’s a very good renovation of an industrial heritage!

    Read the case study

     

    Low-Tech Prize

     

    Winner: Charles Lepierre French highschool of Lisbon

    Contractor: Agence pour l'Enseignement Français à l'Étranger
    Construction Manager: Méandre etc'
    Designer: MA. TERIA
    Other Consultancy Agencies: LAIII; Panorama Paysage; Acoustique Vivie et Associés; Rio Plano
    Thermal Consultancy Agency: Alto Ingenierie
    Other: Veritas

     ©Telmo Miller

    This project has qualified for the international phase 

    The jury's verdict: This highschool deserves the low-tech prize thanks to natural techniques that are used to avoid mechanical ones.

    Read the case study

     

    Mention: Louly's Canteen

    Contractor: Immaculée Conception de Mbour
    Construction Manager: Ga2D
    Designer: Association Khadjir
    Company: Yadenne Construction
    Earth Specialist: Elementerre
    Construction Company: Residents of the village of Louly

    ©Association Khadjir

    This project has qualified for the international phase 

    The jury's verdict: Very interesting building, with low investment costs. The material and human resources used are local. The project can be widely replicated.

    Read the case study

     

    Health & Comfort Prize

     

    Winner: Rådhuslunden City hall grove

    Contractor: Domea
    Construction Manager: Bjerg Arkitektur A/S

     ©Jonas Krebs

    This project has qualified for the international phase 

    The jury's verdict: This modular building can adapt to any future use.

    Read the case study

     

    Mention: Fjord View - energy efficient social housing

    Contractor: Bjerg Arkitektur A/S
    Construction Manager: Bjerg Arkitektur A/S
    Mechanical Engineer: Erasmus & Partnere

     ©Jonas Krebs

    This project has qualified for the international phase

    Read the case study

     

    SPAIN

    Due to the large number of Spanish projects, buildings in this country were assessed in parallel.

     

    Building User’s choice

     

    Winner: Hotel 'Mas Torre del Marqués' 

    Contractor: Elecnor S.A
    Construction Manager: Elecnor S.A
    Designer: EDRA arquitectura km0
    Developer: Proyectos e Inversiones del Matarraña SL

     ©Xavier d'Arquer (Double studio photography)

    This project has qualified for the international phase 

    Read the case study

     

    New Construction Grand Prize

     

    Winner: GreenSpace Gijon

    Contractor: Gesyges
    Construction Manager: Gesyges
    Designer: Emase Arquitectura
    Facility Manager: SvR Ingenieros

     ©Tania Crespo

    This project has qualified for the international phase 

    The jury’s verdict: It's a very good project in many aspects, incorporating both passive and active measures. It's the only positive energy candidate. Particular attention has been paid to indoor air quality. The building is LEED certified.

    Read the case study

     


    Mention: I+D+I SORIA CAMPUS

    Contractor: Unión Temporal de Empresas (UTE) Duques de Soria- Arcor - Herce
    Construction Manager: Unión Temporal de Empresas (UTE) Duques de Soria- Arcor - Herce
    Contractor Representative: Arancha Sogo
    Developer: Universidad de Valladolid- Vicerrectorado de Patrimonio e Infraestructuras
    Designer: Francisco Valbuena García- Juan José Ventura Pons- Unidad Técnica de Arquitectura
    Other Consultancy Agencies: Carlos Herguedas Pastor-Unidad Técnica de Arquitectura; Daniel Pérez; Luis Ignacio Díez; Ana I.Jiménez; Maria de la O.García; Gonzales Díaz; M. Jesús; Juan José Ventura Pou 
    Health & Safety Coordinator: David Ramos - Soria prevención
    Construction Companies: J. Manuel Muñoz Martín / Jesús Vaquer; Javier Jiménez (GEOTER, Geothermal Energy, SL)
    Others: José Emilio Nogués / Diego Tamayo
    Structures Calculist: Pejarbo S.L.
    Thermal Consultancy Agency: Daniel Pascual, Architect
    Environmental Consultancy: Cristina Gutiérrez Cid, Arquitecta

     ©Medios Audiovisuales Campus de Soria

    This project has qualified for the international phase 

    The jury’s verdict: Two important points guided our choice: the use of healthy materials and the flexibility of the building's occupancy.

    Read the case study


    Renovation Grand Prize

     

    Winner: ShowPass

    Contractor: Energiehaus
    Construction Manager: Energiehaus

     ©Energiehaus

    This project has qualified for the international phase 

    The jury's verdict: This project has everything a good renovation project should have. Energy consumption is low and so are the costs.

    Read the case study

     

    Circular Economy Prize 

     

    Winner: Hotel 'Mas Torre del Marqués' 

    Contractor: Elecnor S.A
    Construction Manager: Elecnor S.A
    Designer: EDRA arquitectura km0
    Developer: Proyectos e Inversiones del Matarraña SL

     ©Xavier d'Arquer (Double studio photography)

    This project has qualified for the international phase 

    The jury’s verdict: Local materials and workers are being employed. An LCA has been carried out, showing that the environmental impact is lower than for new construction.

    Read the case study

     

    Low-Tech Prize

     

    Winner: Learnlife Eco Hub: pop-up learning space

    Contractor: Learnlife
    Energy Consultants: Praxis Resilient Buildings
    Developer: Learnlife
    Certification Company: ZEPHIR

    ©Jordi Vila i Marta

    This project has qualified for the international phase 

    The jury's verdict: The jury paid close attention to the social aspect of the spaces, an aspect that should be taken into much greater account. It is also important to note the non-permanent structure, which blends in with nature and its architecture is not so impactful.

    Read the case study

     

    Selection methods 

    Experts and the public helped to decide between the competing projects.  

    The experts 

    6 experts from the sector analysed the submissions and came up with a consensus award list. Many thanks to Christian Brodhag, President of Construction21 International, for chairing the jury, and to the entire panel:

    • Jean-Marie Hauglustaine, University of Liège – Belgium
    • Chong Meng, CABR – China
    • Marco d’Egidio (engineer), Heineken – Italy
    • Mohammed Ahachad, Faculty of Sciences and Technology of Tangier – Morocco
    • Maita Fernandez Armesto, Barcelona City Council – Spain

    See the members of the jury

    Online voting by the public

    Using the same principle, online users were able to vote for the projects they supported.
     

    Qualification for the international final 

    Beyond the recognition at national level, the winners and mentions have also qualified for the international final. These projects will then go through another selection stage, where they will face the champions from other countries (Belgium, France, China, Morocco).
    A panel of experts from around the world will select the international winners, who will be announced at an Awards ceremony to be held during COP28 in Dubai in December. The winning projects will provide concrete solutions that illustrate the institutional discourse. 

     

    See our media partners too
     

     climate
     Green Solutions Awards
     Green Solutions Awards 2022-2023
     buildings
     districts
     infrastructures
     solutions
     energy

    Author of the page

  • C C21 France La rédaction
    C21 France La rédaction

    Follow

    • Other news

    More news

    In the same themes

     climate
     Green Solutions Awards
     Green Solutions Awards 2022-2023
     buildings
     districts
     infrastructures
     solutions
     energy

    On the network on the same themes