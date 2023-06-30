IPCC report: how can innovation help fight climate change?

Adapting does not mean giving up the fight against climate change. The IPCC reaffirms the need to accelerate the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Which solutions for which problems? The industrial and construction sectors still emit persistently high levels of greenhouse gases (GHG). According to the IPCC, these sectors have high emission reduction potential, and there are numerous innovative solutions available that specifically target them. The construction sector is one of the most polluting sectors with two main sources of CO² emissions: The manufacturing of construction materials essential for building design: using eco-designed materials and the recycling of construction waste can significantly reduce the construction industry’s carbon footprint. Numerous solutions facilitate this transition, such as the startup Excess Materials Exchange (Netherlands), which classifies waste materials and helps find secondary uses in order to contribute to the development of a more circular economy. Biomason (USA), which has developed multiple solutions to help decarbonize the construction industry. Biomason uses natural microorganisms to grow structural Biocement® in ambient temperatures, harnessing the power of biotechnology to reinvent traditional cement and offer a more planet-friendly alternative. Energy consumption in the operation phase of buildings: specialized companies play a crucial role in enhancing the energy efficiency of buildings. The startup Thermosphr (Germany) offers thermal solutions with a unique predictive control technology saving over 30% of buildings’ energy footprint. Their model is customized for each building to predict indoor temperature variations and model HVAC equipment efficiency, calculate optimized HVAC settings, and deliver insights on building performance. In the industrial sector, there is potential to deploy more efficient means of production. The startup Industrial Analytics (Germany) assists industrial players by tracking energy consumption as a whole and identifying the most energy consuming parts of production plants using a proprietary AI tool. Carbon sequestration can also be an additional solution to reducing CO² emissions. These techniques encompass natural processes, such as carbon uptake by soils and vegetation, as well as the development of technological solutions for carbon sequestration. The startup BlueGreen Water Technologies (Israel) has developed net blue, the first deep water, nature-based climate solution for atmospheric carbon removal that is regulatory approved. Soletair power (Finland) uses a system to harness atmospheric CO² by adapting HVAC systems to direct air capture technology. Buildings become net negative carbon sinks by confining the captured CO² within the concrete material. CarbonCure (Canada) creates carbon removal technologies to help the concrete industry build more efficient businesses and produce cleaner concrete.