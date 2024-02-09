Buildings and Climate Global Forum: the exhibition/pitch zone program
C21 France La rédaction
Last modified by the author on 09/02/2024
The first Buildings and Climate Global Forum will be held on March 7 and 8 at Palais des Congrès in Paris. It will feature high-level speakers as well as French and international solutions in the exhibition and pitch area. Discover the program, including the selected projects chosen by the panel of experts following a call for proposals that attracted close to 230 submissions!
Exhibitors:
- PAC Facteur 7
- MINEALITHE, The science of mineral creation inspired by nature
- PILION – l’échafaudage ultra-rapide et sécurisé
- La brique Economique et Ecologique
- Bibliothèque bioclimatique en Casamance
- Passive Cooling Strategies for Sustainable Development in Cambodia
- Développement d’offres bas carbone pour des matériaux de construction traditionnels – verre, plaque de plâtre, mortiers, isolation
- Cycle Terre - Production de matériaux locaux s’inscrivant dans une économie circulaire
- ProZero™ Zero-Carbon Bio-Cement & Bio-Concrete
- HighKi Wood (Système constructif en bois : construire des bâtiments en structure bois, qui permettent de stocker du carbone.)
- Technologie ACT (permet d’abattre le taux de clinker à 20%, dès à présent)
- BVL™: Bamboo's Strength, Redefined: a revolutionary solution transforming bamboo into a high-performance industrially viable biomaterial, offering unparalleled strength, sustainability, and versatility for construction and furniture industry
- Eco rénovation KTR France
- OpenEPD : an open standard for digital declarations
- SMART’SEILLE 2 - ODYSSEE
- Living Places - Copenhagen
- Vela Verde - reconversion immeuble de bureau en école
- Le Diagnostic de Performance Résilience (DPR)
- Cederhusen, the Cedarhouses (One of the largest massive timber housing developments in an urban setting in the world containing 234 apartments for sale)
- MALICOUNDA HIGH SCHOOL (creating 8 new classrooms and an outdoor amphitheater for Malicounda public high school)
- Solutions constructives adaptées au climat, à l’environnement et aux habitants en Afrique de l’Ouest
- DEMET’AIR VEGETALISATION (apporter un écosystème végétal en ville, afin de contrer les effets de l'artificialisation de notre environnement)
- Village Des Athlètes (Les BELVEDERES)
- Le lycée Gergovie à Clermont-Ferrand, un établissement à l'impact carbone minimal
- HQE Sustainable Buildings
- OBSERVATOIRE DE L’IMMOBILIER DURABLE
- Mouvement Unisson(s), vers une architecture bas carbone et du vivant
- Deerns – World’s first energy neutral factory for Innocent
- Skop
- Ecale
- Héméra ArEx – Un système inédit de protection solaire actionné par un fil en alliage à mémoire de forme
- GigaRegioFactory
- UNEP
- Panorama multiscalaire des actions de l’ADEME sur le Bâtiment
- SETA Network / Anima Mundi - Educational Biophilic Park
- KATABA
- 100 Détours
Exhibition plan available soon
Speakers:
- Bousbecque, l’opportunité du réemploi
- Création du métier d’Ensemblier Solidaire et son déploiement dans le cadre du programme Territoire Zéro Exclusion Energétique
- Bwiza Riverside Homes; (The project aligns with the government's focus on climate-resilient infrastructure and sustainable urbanization.)
- Retrofitting existing housing for climate change adaptation and embodied carbon savings
- Safiya Homes Lahore
- Carbon Avoided Retrofit Estimator (CARE) Tool
- One Click LCA (to make design phase carbon assessment and optimisation possible for the construction industry)
- Rwanda Institute for Conservation Agriculture
- LC3 Project (Limestone Calcined Clay Cement Project)
- OGE (Offre globale d’énergie)
- Mahindra Eden (India’s 1st Net Zero Energy Residential Homes (High-Rise residential developments – [Ground + 26/28 floors])
- Messager (un immeuble innovant de bureaux)
- MASH 5 – Sarthe Habitat – Résidence Georges Gauthier – Massification de la rénovation énergétique
- Réemploi des matériaux du bâtiment : comment passer d’initiatives locales à un marché national ?
- HUB des prescripteurs bas Carbone de l’IFPEB
- Démarche Bâtiments durables franciliens (BDF)
Timetables will be available soon
Posters:
- Solution béton bas carbone EXEGY L+C3
- Carbone Rapide
- PLI BEL LARI - une opération de stimulation urbain participative
- A village of low carbon and reversible housing
- Pho’liage
- Plancher Bois-Plâtre démontable
- Solution de cool roofing (toit frais)
- Albedya
- REHASKEEN (produit innovant d'industrialisation au service de la massification de la rénovation énergétique)
- Construction de 32 studios par extention d'une résidence foyer des jeunes travailleurs et réhabilittion du bâtiment existant comportant 56 studios
- Calculette carbone des produits de construction en pierre naturelle
- BIOTOPE, de nos statuts d’entreprise à mission à la première pierre de l’édifice
- Béton de bois TimberRoc®
- Allée amphibienne (orienter mes compétences de l’adaptation des constructions au risque sismique vers l’adaptation aux enjeux futurs dans le contexte de la crise climatique et les risques naturels)
- General Metal Réédition
- FERVAM
- Solution logicielle BATIRIM au service du diagnostic Produits-Equipements-Matériaux-Déchets
- Les tendances de l’efficacité énergétique et bonnes pratiques dans le secteur du bâtiment en Europe et autres régions du monde : Amérique latine, inde et bassin méditerranéen.
- Economie circulaire/le recyclage de l’acier & les aciers bas carbone /Solution Xcarb
- UrbanPrint et la méthode Quartier Energie Carbone
- Label Ville Durable et Innovante
- Guide des actions adaptatives au changement climatique
