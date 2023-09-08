Bonus newsletter of D2Grids project: last but not least!
As D2Grids project ends, the achievements and lessons learned through the whole project will continue to guide the evolution of district heating and cooling grids, and catalyse a more sustainable and efficient energy transition for future generations.
These 5 years have been a lab for innovations, exchanges, innovative ideas and fruitful collaborations. Thanks to a demand-driven approach, D2Grids project succeeded in redefining the standards for 5th generation district heating and cooling grids (5GDHC). This ambitious initiative has created the foundations for a sustainable energy transition for the partner cities.
Beyond the concrete achievements, D2Grids project has also played a key role in bringing together experts, decision-makers, industrials, academics, from the energy sector to exchange knowledge, share best practices and inspire new ideas. This synergy of ideas helped to broaden the scope of the project.
On the agenda:
- Feedback from the D2Grids closing day
- Developing solar energy in 5GDHC grids
- A serious game on 5GDHC to make learning fun!
- Two pilot sites rewarded at the Green Solutions Awards
- A webinar on the integration of solar electricity into 5GDHC grids
- Workshop in Glasgow: 5GDHC, solar integration and grid engagement
- All about the deployment of the 5GDHC grid in Brunssum!
The newsletter is available in two languages:
paul.capgras[a]construction21.fr