Exploring energy integration: the 5GDHC industrial alliance webinar!

Save the date! On September 20th, between 11:00 and 12:30 UTC+2, The 5GDHC Industrial Alliance is set to hosting a webinar dedicated to the integration of solar energy within 5th generation district heating and cooling (5GDHC) grids.

Here's a sneak peek at of the topics that will be discussed:

Integrating solar energy in thermal energy systems

Effect of investment in solar technologies to improve 5G KPIs. Discover the impact of investing in solar technologies on the key performance indicators (KPIs) of 5GDHC grids. From theory to practice

Our second speaker, soon to be announced, will bridge theory and practice by sharing a concrete example—the D2Grids pilot site of Glasgow. Uncover real-world experiences and lessons learned from this grid. Legal aspects in the integration of solar in 5GDHC

Tune in to our third speaker's insights into the legal aspects associated with integrating solar energy into 5GDHC networks. Life experience of exploiting the network with integrated solar energy in the 5GDHC system

Find out about the potential of an integrated solar energy grid within the 5GDHC system. PVT-solution for the 5GDHC networks

Discover innovative solutions with the presentation of photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) solution tailored for 5GDHC grids. Explore the possibilities and benefits it brings. Interactive session (breakout groups): Build your own ideal sustainable 5GDHC network!

Participate in our interactive session as we break into groups. Engage in discussions, share ideas, and collectively build your vision of an ideal and sustainable 5GDHC network.



