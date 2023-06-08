Tutorial to incorporate renewable electricity into heating and cooling grids!

District heating and cooling grids are key to tackle energy transition, being 69% green on average. To improve this percentage, electricity required by the DHC grid must be considered. Do it with this guide below which helps you understand how local and renewable electricity can be incorporated into innovative grids.

This guide is divided into four key points, helping you understand of the primary energy challenges that 5th generation of district heating and cooling concept aims to tackle, solutions for generating local and renewable electricity, practical application on pilot projects, and the key role of renewable energy in 5GDHC projects.



The first part focuses on the energy challenges which led to 5GDHC concept. It's a reminder of its five principles, and emphasizes the good opportunity represented by local electricity production to feed district heating and cooling grids.





Solar energy represents the most convenient solution, allowing the use of unexploited spaces such as rooftops.



Second part also highlights how DHC grids can benefit from the solar energy best practices presenting different ways of governance which can be applied.







To provide practical examples, simplified schemes demonstrate examples in Paris-Saclay and Glasgow, both D2Grids project pilot sites.







Lastly, the guide delves into the benefits of using renewable energy for 5GDHC projects. These benefits aren't only linked to the CO2 emissions of the grid, but also to long-term energy prices, energy management of territories and raising energy communities.