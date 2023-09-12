Green Solutions Awards 2022 2023: discover the Belgian winners
During the awards ceremony held on September 19, 2023 in Brussels, the public present was able to discover the chosen projects. Here is the list of winners:
Infrastructure User's Choice
Winner : The largest solar carport in Pairi Daiza
Stakeholders: Perpetum Energy, Pairi Daiza, Préfabois
Urban Renovation User's Choice
Winner : Avenues Kersbeek, Bempt et Verrerie et square Bia Boucquet à Forest
Stakeholders: AGORA, MATRIciel
Buildings User's Choice
Winner : MONTECO
IStakeholders: ARCHi2000, Nextensa, BPC, ION, NEY - WOW, VK Engineers, Woodshapers,
Sustainable Infrastructure Grand Prize
Winner : Enerdeal : A smart battery for optimized use of solar-powered charging stations
Stakeholder: Enerdeal
Low-tech Prize
Winner : Administrative house of the Province of Namur
Stakeholders: Philippe SAMYN and PARTNERS, architects & engineers, Province de Namur, Jan De Nul nv, Bureau d'études structuresCerfontaine sprl, Flow Transfer International sa, Matriciel sa, Acoustic Technologies sa, Ceanero asbl, BOPRO nv, MOBIC sa, Les Ateliers Remy