Stakeholder Webinar Series – Policy Shapers and Regulators

Build UP is hosting a series of six webinars organised by CircularB Action. The second webinar, Stakeholder Webinar Series 2 – Policy Shapers and Regulators will focus on Policy Shapers and Regulators, shedding light on the policies, regulations, and initiatives introduced by the OECD, the EU, and local authorities to promote circularity in construction.

The first presentation will provide an overview of the OECD Southeast Europe Regional Programme’s projects aimed at promoting circular economy (CE) initiatives. It will focus on the project 'Supporting Green Transition through Circular Economy in the Western Balkans' co-funded by the European Union, which offers support for designing and implementing CE roadmaps. It will also delve into the main findings from the CE roadmaps developed for Albania and North Macedonia, highlighting priority areas and related measures. Notably, since the construction sector has been identified as a priority in North Macedonia’s roadmap, the presentation will outline the main measures proposed for this sector.

