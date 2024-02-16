[World Buildings and Climate pre-Forum] Exemplary site visits, choose your itinerary

As part of the World Buildings and Climate pre-Forum, Construction21 and the Alliance HQE-GBC are offering you the chance to discover exemplary sites in Paris and its surrounding suburbs. There are a number of itineraries to choose from, linked to different types of project. Save the date!

From 9am onwards on 5 March, visit the exemplary buildings, infrastructures and districts on the itinerary of your choice! These HQE-certified projects, presented by the various players involved, will demonstrate that it is possible to build or renovate sustainably.

These projects have also been chosen in conjunction with players such as the CNDB, the Maison de la construction métallique and Ekopolis to showcase the mix of materials used: wood and bio-sourced materials, metal, etc.

Each itinerary includes 2 projects:

1: New offices

2: Renovated offices

3: Culture

4: Sports facilities

5: Residential

6: Neighbourhoods

7: Alternative materials

Stay informed, details on the visits will be provided soon!

You can already let us know if you are interested in taking part via this link

I would like to take part in the visits

The programme will continue on 6 March, with the event To COP or not to COPE?, organised into five sessions including feedback from experience, expert round tables, debates on training, solution pitches, as well as the first regional Cop reports and a presentation of student work!

Find out more about this day-long event organised by Construction21 and its many partners on the eve of the World Buildings and Climate Forum, which takes place on 7 & 8 March at the Palais des Congrès in Paris.