Smart Readiness Indicator (SRI) Platform 3rd Plenary Meeting: Register now!

The SRI platform invites you to join its 3rd plenary stakeholders meeting. The Smart Readiness Indicator (SRI) is a common EU scheme for rating the smart readiness of buildings.

Taking place on March 22nd, 2023, in Brussels and online (hybrid meeting), this SRI event will gather experts from the building industry and policymakers to discuss the ongoing testing and deployment of the SRI in Europe. The event will feature keynote speeches and presentations that will showcase the SRI's benefits and its practical application in real-life scenarios.

The SRI considers multiple technical domains of a building including its heating and cooling systems, lighting, ventilation, dynamic building envelope, electric vehicle charging capacities and more. By assessing the smart readiness of these domains, the SRI provides a comprehensive assessment of a building's potential to adapt to the changing needs of its occupants and the surrounding environment.

The SRI platform 3rd plenary meeting is a unique opportunity for building industry professionals, policymakers, and academics to gain insights into the potential of this new instrument. Join us on March 22nd, 2023, in Brussels and online.

Find out more and register online to attend here!