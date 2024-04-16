 ,

Encouraging social aspects and integration in the European built environment

New European Bauhaus (NEB) integrates multi-level engagement and a transdisciplinary approach to transform the places we live into more beautiful, sustainable, and inclusive using participatory processes.

The New European Bauhaus (NEB), an initiative of the European Commission, is a (new) chance for integration. Like the original Bauhaus, NEB comes in a time of great change and challenges. Among today's many challenges, the biggest is climate change.  All these challenges lead us on the path to transforming the places we live in, our way of life, and our way of thinking. Called ‘Soul of the European Green Deal’, NEB must combine creative and technical, aesthetic, and scientific aspects and give the senses of taste, smell, touch, and feel to transformations.

