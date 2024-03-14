Highlights of "T'es COP ou pas CAP / To COP or not to COPE" on video
The Buildings and Climate Global pre-Forum, "T'es Cop ou pas Cap?", organised by Construction21, was held on March 6th 2024, and there's no denying that it was a real success! Whether you attended or couldn't make it to the event, these images will help you relive the highlights.
Here are the highlights of "T'es COP ou pas CAP / To COP or not to COPE", an event organised by Construction21, which began on 5 March with the discovery of 12 exemplary projects, and continued on 6 March with "T'es COP ou pas CAP / To COP or not to COPE?
The day was divided into five main sections:
- Decarbonisation as a solution: what are the strategies around the world
- Resilience: adapting existing systems to climate hazard
- Adaptation: how can we build and plan tomorrow's urban development in the face of climate change and its consequences?
- Territories in action: presentation of urban planning projects involving citizens, action by public authorities to address climate issues, regional COPs, etc
- Final presentations of student work: groups of students from different schools (engineers, architects, etc.) put forward ideas on the themes of water, the energy of the future, urban heat islands and renovation/rehabilitation
A big thank you to all the speakers, partners, sponsors, students, schools, etc. for their participation in the creation of this Buildings and Climate Global pre-Forum.
Find out more about the day's highlights
