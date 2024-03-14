Highlights of "T'es COP ou pas CAP / To COP or not to COPE" on video

126 Last modified by the author on 14/03/2024 - 15:12

The Buildings and Climate Global pre-Forum, "T'es Cop ou pas Cap?", organised by Construction21, was held on March 6th 2024, and there's no denying that it was a real success! Whether you attended or couldn't make it to the event, these images will help you relive the highlights.

Here are the highlights of "T'es COP ou pas CAP / To COP or not to COPE", an event organised by Construction21, which began on 5 March with the discovery of 12 exemplary projects, and continued on 6 March with "T'es COP ou pas CAP / To COP or not to COPE?

The day was divided into five main sections:

Decarbonisation as a solution: what are the strategies around the world

Resilience: adapting existing systems to climate hazard

Adaptation: how can we build and plan tomorrow's urban development in the face of climate change and its consequences?

Territories in action: presentation of urban planning projects involving citizens, action by public authorities to address climate issues, regional COPs, etc

Final presentations of student work: groups of students from different schools (engineers, architects, etc.) put forward ideas on the themes of water, the energy of the future, urban heat islands and renovation/rehabilitation

In short, it was an enriching day of round tables, pitches, feedback, personal accounts and, of course, networking! It offered a world tour of sustainable, replicable and inspiring solutions on the themes of decarbonisation, resilience and adaptation. You can also find exclusive images of the Buildings and Climate Global Forum held on 7 and 8 March at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, co-organised by France and the United Nations Programme.

You can download the PowerPoint presentation below.

Open the presentation

A big thank you to all the speakers, partners, sponsors, students, schools, etc. for their participation in the creation of this Buildings and Climate Global pre-Forum.

Discover the photo album

Find out more about the day's highlights