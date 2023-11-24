EU conference for buildings professionals committed to sustainability

The European Commission DG Environment is inviting those working in the built environment sector to join an online conference exploring Level(s): the EU common language for assessing and measuring the sustainability performance of buildings.

Developed by the European Commission, Level(s) is an assessment and reporting tool for sustainability performance of buildings that can be applied to each stage of a building’s life cycle. It helps building professionals, investors and policy makers to transform built environment into a sustainable and circular one.

Find out:

  • How Level(s) works and how it can be applied at each stage of a building’s lifecycle to assess and monitor sustainability performance
  • How Level(s) helps to align construction practices with EU policies
  • How the eLearning programme prepares you to start using Level(s) in your working environment
  • How the calculation and assessment tool (CAT) makes it easier to complete your sustainability performance assessments

PLUS: Interact directly with experts and ask them any questions to help you get started with Level(s).
 

Who should attend?

  • Professionals involved in designing, planning, financing and delivering building projects
  • Representatives of associations, agencies, cities and public authorities (including public procurers) with responsibility for the built environment (building/construction, real estate etc.)


13 December 2023, 10:00 – 12:30 CET
 

