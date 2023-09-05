D2Grids workshop in Glasgow: 5GDHC, solar integration, and grid engagement!

D2Grids project, the pioneering initiative focused on advancing 5th Generation District Heating and Cooling (5GDHC) networks, held a workshop in Glasgow. This event, which took place on August 23, 2023, brought together a diverse group of stakeholders interested in energy innovation and sustainability.

Morning Session: insights and presentations

The morning session started with three informative presentations, each shedding light on critical aspects of the D2Grids project and the broader landscape of renewable energy integration:

1. Clyde Gateway: a representative from Clyde Gateway presented the concept of 5th generation of district heating and cooling networks, and provided an overview of D2Grids project. The presentation emphasized the project's significance in advancing sustainable heating and cooling solutions.

2. Scottish Power Energy Networks (SPEN): SPEN's speaker introduced the role of the grid operator in facilitating projects like 5GDHC networks. They discussed the evolving demands on the grid and outlined strategies to accommodate future projects, including the rollout of 5GDHC systems.

3. FES Group: this session centered on the construction of the Glasgow pilot site, emphasizing the integration of solar photovoltaics (PV) to offset electrical demands. The importance of thorough electrical demand analysis while correctly sizing solar PV and energy storage for projects was highlighted, taking grid constraints into account.



Site visit: a closer look at innovation

Following the morning presentations, participants embarked on a site visit to gain practical insights into the D2Grids project's implementation. The visit included:

- Energy centre tour: attendees visited the energy center located at Scottish Water's Dalmarnock Wastewater Treatment works. The design and build contractor guided them through the facility, providing detailed information about the district heating network and the ambient loop.

- Pilot site exploration: the group proceeded to the pilot site, where they noticed the integration of solar PV into the project. The design and build contractor demonstrated how the ambient loop would deliver heating to users at the Magenta Business Park, showcasing the real-world application of sustainable energy solutions.



Afternoon session: in-depth discussions

The afternoon session featured three speakers who delved into specific aspects of energy management and renewable integration:

1. Kelvin controls: this session highlighted the importance of energy demand reporting and data analysis in managing multiple considerations and data sources, especially in scenarios like the D2Grids project.

2. Star renewables: the speaker discussed the challenges and opportunities associated with expanding renewable energy sources and integrating them into thermal networks. Case studies from Glasgow and Norway were presented to illustrate these concepts.

3. Scottish Water Horizons (SWH): SWH's representative showcased their contribution to renewables, with a focus on solar, while also mentioning wind and hydro power. Challenges related to grid connection, supply chain, and planning were addressed, along with discussions on innovative solar technologies like bi-facial panels and floating solar.

The D2Grids workshop in Glasgow provided a platform for diverse stakeholders to exchange insights and experiences on cutting-edge energy solutions. With a focus on 5GDHC, solar integration, and grid engagement, the event demonstrated the commitment of these stakeholders to shape a sustainable and energy-efficient future.

I found the event reinforced the dynamics and importance of integration of the power and thermal grids to support sustainable and resilient long term energy needs and crucially how important the role of Internet of Things and AI can be to optimise operations.

Ruth McNeill, Development Centre Team Leader, Scottish Water Horizons.

I found the event organised by Clyde Gateway to be particularly insightful, providing a physical example of how heat networks can contribute to lowering Glasgow’s heating and cooling based emissions whilst providing reliable and cost-effective heating solutions to those businesses and residents connected. The integration of solar PV into the project is an exemplar as to how Glasgow can ensure that heat networks are deployed with as minimal impact to our environment as possible. I look forward to seeing how the project develops in the future.

Lewis Douglas, Local Heat & Energy Efficiency Strategy Lead, Glasgow City Council

We were delighted to host such a wide range of supply chain participants, policymakers and influencers to engage in this area and supported by our local network operator and Associate Partner Scottish Power Energy Networks and key supply chain participants, FES Support Services, Kelvin Controls, Star Renewables and Scottish Water Horizons.

Hugh Moore, Energy Manager, Clyde Gateway

Read more on our website

paul.capgras[a]construction21.fr