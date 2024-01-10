Buildings and Climate Global Forum

International cooperation to decarbonize the building sector

Following the adoption of the Paris Agreement in 2015 at COP21, France embarked on an effort to structure international action on issues of resilience and transition in the building and construction sector. This approach took shape with the launch of the Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction (Global ABC), which in recent years has helped to raise global awareness and mobilize numerous countries (40 are members to date), international organizations, companies and other networks committed, or wishing to commit, to the challenges of decarbonizing the sector.

However, these efforts are still insufficient to achieve the targets set for 2030, especially as the distribution of these efforts remains highly uneven from one country to another, and from one company to another. With the target date fast approaching, it is now essential to bring together the entire international building and construction community to increase the involvement of all players in the transition efforts.

The entire buildings community gathered around thematic issues

Over these two days, national governments, international organizations, private-sector players, industry experts and investors will gather around thematic workshops, high-level roundtables and an international ministerial meeting to discuss the resilience challenges faced by the buildings and construction industry, and to agree on a series of concrete recommendations for achieving decarbonization of the sector by 2030.

Forum objectives

Participating governments and organizations will be invited to share a joint statement aimed at raising ambition and enhancing the building industry's market transformation towards decarbonization and climate resilience. Organizations and stakeholder groups will be invited to release an action pledge for 2030.

I am interested in taking part in the event*

*Note that expressions of interest do not constitute registrations. The French government will examine applications on a case-by-case basis and selected guests will receive an invitation by email.

More information on the event



There will also be an exhibition area and pitch sessions. Would you like to take part? Respond to the call for projects

before 21 January!

More information on the call for projects

Construction21 is organising the To COP or not to COPE event alongside the forum, the 6th of March in Paris, on the subjects of "Decarbonisation, Resilience, Adaptation". The 5th of March will be dedicated to site visits. STAY TUNED!