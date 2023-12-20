Buildings and Climate Global Forum: submit your projects, solutions, and initiatives

361 Last modified by the author on 20/12/2023 - 18:05

The first "Buildings and Climate Global Forum”, co-organised by France and the United Nations Environment Programme, will bring together the world's leading actors in the sector for conferences, workshops, high-level roundtables and a ministerial meeting, from March 7th to 8th at the Palais des Congrès in Paris. There will also be an exhibition area and pitch sessions. You do want to take part? Submit your projects before 21 January!

More information about the event

Over the two days, some forty national and international players will be selected to take part either in the exhibition of solutions, approaches, and projects, or in the pitch sessions, with the aim of highlighting concrete solutions for decarbonising the sector.

A panel of national and international experts will select the exhibitors and pitch speakers.

Submit your solutions, approaches, and projects, or take part in the pitches!

Respond to the call for projects

How to apply?

applicants must complete the form, i.e. a technical presentation sheet describing the project/solution/approach. Once completed, the form should be sent to Construction21 (alexandre.bordagaray[at]construction21.fr) before 11.59pm (Paris time, UTC+1) on Sunday 21 January

ND: Word version available on request

What types of projects can apply?

All projects, solutions or initiatives carried out by active organisations that are able to complete all the mandatory fields in the call for projects.

To enable the jury to make the best possible analysis of your application, we recommend that you provide as much documentation and information as possible: presentation of the project, feedbacks, surveys, quantified results, costs, etc.

A project can only apply for one category. Each project must indicate its preference between the exhibition and the pitch session. It is not possible to combine the two.

Projects applying for the exhibition must indicate what they plan to present on the day of the event: models, prototypes, samples, films, etc.

During the Forum, the French government will provide each exhibitor with a space of between 9sq m and 12sq m free of charge. The stands will be delivered bare (sign, table, chair), the rest will be the responsibility of each exhibitor subject to acceptance.

Browse the Buildings and Climate Forum page