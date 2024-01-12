Resilience, adaptation, decarbonisation... To COP or not to COPE?

299 Last modified by the author on 12/01/2024 - 15:16

On the 5th and 6th of March, Construction21 and its partners are organising a symposium on sustainable buildings and cities to showcase existing actions and solutions around the world.

This event will precede the Buildings and Climate Global Forum organised by the French Ministry for Ecological Transition on the 7th and 8th of March 2024, where more than fifty international delegations are expected, including the states that are part of the Buildings Breakthrough.

Program

Tuesday 5 March (free)

From 9.30 am / The morning will be devoted to visiting exemplary sites in Paris - A choice of several projects will be on offer.

12.30 pm / The visits will end with a networking session.

Wednesday 6 March (€35 per person*)

*Price includes VAT. This price includes access to the conferences, a coffee reception, snacks during the breaks and a cocktail lunch.

This one-day conference on buildings and cities in the face of the challenges of resilience, adaptation and decarbonisation will provide an opportunity to showcase France's ambitions in terms of regulations and solutions, as well as taking an international perspective.

More than 300 people are expected to attend (journalists, international delegations, ministries, members of parliament, partner companies, industry experts, students, etc.).

9am / Welcome coffee

9.30 am / Session 1 - Decarbonisation as a solution

feedback from projects in France and abroad

expert round table

debate on training and professional experience

short presentations on solutions



11am / Break and visit of the partners' forum

11:15 / Session 2 - Resilience: adapting existing buildings to climate hazards

feedback from projects in France and abroad

expert round table

debate on training and professional experience

short presentations on solutions



12.45pm / Lunch and visit of the partners' forum

A partner forum will be held alongside the conferences to meet some of the players involved and encourage discussion.

2pm / Session 3 - Adaptation: how to design the city and buildings of tomorrow?

feedback from projects in France and abroad

expert round table

debate on training and professional experience

short presentations on solutions



3.30 pm / Break and visit to the partners' forum

4pm / Session 4 - Initial feedback from the regional COPs

The first feedback from the regional COPs, which have been taking place in France since September 2023, will be presented.



5pm / Session 5 - Tomorrow's players have their say: the conclusions of student work

Students and apprentices from various French and European schools will be working on solutions and will present the results of their reflections at the end of the day.



5.45pm / Closing and visit to the partners' forum



Save the date & stay tuned

Registration will be open soon

Construction21 is organising this event in conjunction with the Buildings and Climate Global Forum, which will be held on 7 & 8 March at the Palais des Congrès in Paris. Find out more

Symposium Paris

05/03 - 06/03/2024