XII BioEconomic Conference “Energy Rehabilitation, Sustainable and Efficient Construction” Sitges 2023

The purpose of this Conference is to show attendees how energy rehabilitation contributes to our building stock, the new aid plans and subsidies that owners can receive, as well as how to manage these subsidies and delve into what It can mean the implementation of different types of measures in an energy rehabilitation project of an existing building.

Seeing success stories of homes and buildings that are committed to sustainability, as well as solutions, materials and equipment. We will have experts in the most appropriate materials to achieve a Sustainable Rehabilitation, understanding that they are not aid only to conserve, but to transform and change, to achieve the modernization and transformation of the construction sector and the renovation of buildings. A unique opportunity to catch up that we cannot miss.

It will take place in person at the Edifici Miramar in Sitges, at 10 a.m., on Friday, June 30. It can be followed via streaming through the BioEconomic YouTube Channel.

Program:

The opening of the day will be carried out by Mònica Gallardo , the Mayoress of the Town hall of Sitges , the presentation by Sebastià Parera , Manager BioEconomic .

The introduction by Fc. Xavier Garcia-Marquès , Environmental Technician of the Town hall of Sitges , the session will be moderated by the Town Planning Councillor of the Sitges Town hall .

The Energy Communities in Sitges (promoted by the Town Hall), by Imma Robert , Sustainability Technician, Town hall of Sitges .

Aid for the Energy Rehabilitation of Buildings, by Jordi Sanuy Aguilar , Director of Building Quality and Housing Rehabilitation, Housing Agency of Catalonia .

Grants for self-consumption and storage, with renewable energy sources and implementation of renewable thermal systems, by Ainhoa Mata , Head of the Buildings Unit of the Catalan Energy Institute, ICAEN .

Ventilation solutions for Rehabilitation, Next Generation Funds, by Miguel Asunción , Rehabilitation Business Manager Catalonia, Aragon and the Balearic Islands, Siber .

Practical case of the energy rehabilitation of a house under the EnerPHit - PASSIVHAUS standard, by Sergi Gargallo , Architect, SgArq, Passivhaus Architecture .

The evolution of industrialization and success stories, by Alan Gutiérrez , Commercial Technician, ARQUIMA .

Low thickness thermal insulation, by Andrea Nevini , Consultant, HET PARTNERS.

Round of questions and closure by the Councillor for Sustainability, Climate Change and Energy Transition of the Town hall of Sitges .

To finish we will have a cocktail / networking on the terrace of the Edifici Miramar.

