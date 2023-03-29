Webinar - “Let’s talk circular social and affordable housing” (Housing Europe)



On 18th April from 10.00H to 11.30H and 14.00H to 15.30H, the sessions of "Let’s talk circular social and affordable housing" will take place. This two-part webinar is the second of the "Circular talks" series, organised by the DRIVE 0 project in the coming weeks.

The transition to a more circular and sustainable social and affordable housing sector in Europe is gathering pace. This is partly thanks to the dedication of the work of some ‘early adopters’ of circular processes in their construction and renovation projects. However, circularity is still far from being mainstreamed in the sector. This double webinar session aims to unravel how circular principles are used in social and affordable housing today: what are the challenges; the good practices; and what should be changed in the EU policy framework.

The morning session will uncover the market-readiness of circular solutions by assessing if there is a fit between products (circular construction/renovation solutions) and market (social housing companies). The afternoon session will give the opportunity for some of those early adopters to showcase their work to EU policymakers, and to provide feedback on the current direction and scope of EU policy with regard to upscaling and mainstreaming circularity within the residential housing sector.

The series is coordinated by several partners of the DRIVE 0 Consortium: UNIBO - University of Bologna (DA – Department of Architecture and DSE – Department of Economics), in cooperation with the organisations UIPI - International Union of Property Owners, HE – Housing Europe, and ACE - Architects' Council of Europe.

Agenda

Morning session 10.00 – 11.30: Supplying circularity for social and affordable housing

10.00H - 10.05H: BUILD UP video presentation. Topic and agenda presentation ( BUILD UP )

BUILD UP video presentation. Topic and agenda presentation ( ) 10.05H - 10.15H: Welcome: What is the DRIVE 0 project about? ( Cecilia Mazzoli, Assistant Professor at the University of Bologna, Department of Architecture - UNIBO-DA )

Welcome: What is the DRIVE 0 project about? ( ) 10.15H - 10.30H: Introduction to Circular Business ( Elettra Agliardi, Full Professor at the University of Bologna, Department of Economics - UNIBO-DSE )

Introduction to Circular Business ( ) 10.30H - 10.37H: Online quiz: uptake circular solutions in social & affordable housing ( Dara Turnbull, Research Coordinator at Housing Europe - HE )

Online quiz: uptake circular solutions in social & affordable housing ( ) 10.37H - 10.44H: Pains and gains of using circular solutions in apartment associations ( Targo Kalamees, Full Professor at the Tallinn University of Technology - TalTech)

Pains and gains of using circular solutions in apartment associations ( 10.44H - 10.51H: TIMBECO’s circular business model (Eero Nigumann, Project Manager at TIMBECO )

TIMBECO’s circular business model ) 10.51H - 10.58H: Pains and gains of using circular solutions in social housing ( Eric van Wissen, Real estate Team Leader at HEEMwonen )

Pains and gains of using circular solutions in social housing ( ) 10.58H - 11.05H: WEBO’s circular business model ( Bart Voortman, Innovation project coordinator at WEBO )

WEBO’s circular business model ( ) 11.05H - 11.30H: Moderated discussion: How to better supply circularity to social & affordable housing providers (Dara Turnbull, Research Coordinator at Housing Europe - HE)

Afternoon session 14.00 – 15.30: Mainstreaming circularity in the social housing sector - the role of the EU

14.00H - 14.05H: BUILD UP video presentation Topic and agenda presentation ( BUILD UP )

BUILD UP video presentation Topic and agenda presentation ( ) 14.05H - 14:10H: Attendees welcome & short overview of the HOUSEFUL project ( Dara Turnbull, Research Coordinator at Housing Europe - HE )

Attendees welcome & short overview of the HOUSEFUL project ( ) 14.10H - 14:30H: “What is the current EU strategy for boosting circularity in the residential housing sector?” ( Philippe Moseley, Policy Officer, Sustainable Industrial Policy and Construction at DG GROW, European Commission )

“What is the current EU strategy for boosting circularity in the residential housing sector?” ( ) 14.30H - 14:37H: [TBC] “Locally sourced & circular social housing in the Balearic Islands” ( Carles Oliver Barceló, Architect at Institut Balear de l’Habitatge (IBAVI )

“Locally sourced & circular social housing in the Balearic Islands” ( ) 14.37H - 14:44H: [TBC] “Resource efficient & circular Dutch social housing” ( Hugo de Vries, Development Manager, Area Wonen )

“Resource efficient & circular Dutch social housing” ( ) 14.44H - 14.53H: [TBC] Bringing value back to existing construction materials in Parisian social housing’ ( Lucie Lescudé-Plaa, Project Manager, Paris Habitat )

Bringing value back to existing construction materials in Parisian social housing’ ( ) 14.53H - 15.00H: [TBC] “Coordinating the move to a more circular system in the social housing system in Brussels” ( Sara van den Eynde, Communications Manager, La Société du logement de la Région de Bruxelles-Capitale / Brusselse Gewestelijke Huisvestingmaatschappij (SLRB / BGHM )

“Coordinating the move to a more circular system in the social housing system in Brussels” ( ) 15.00H - 15.30H: Moderated discussion: Q&A for the promotion of shared learning and feedback on the current EU policies (Dara Turnbull, Research Coordinator at Housing Europe - HE)

Register here!