The new website of the Covenant of Mayors – Europe has arrived!

- 2022-11-28 12:36:02
- International
The Covenant of Mayors - Europe initiative will now be featured on the European Commission website! Check it out to find all the useful information including on signatories, coordinators, and supporters.
FEDARENE is the premier European network of regional and local organisations which implement, co-ordinate and facilitate energy and environment policies.
