Renovation of old buildings to minimise the environmental impact
- by Build Up
- /
- 2022-12-27 10:41:55
- /
- International
- /
- 81
This comprehensive guide explains how to make better use of old buildings to minimise their environmental impact and reduce their carbon footprint.
The book also presents a tool which helps to avoid mistakes during the renovation and retrofitting process and to indicate the best solutions based on specific factors and building´s conditions.
News published on Build Up Publications
Photo credit: Depositphotos