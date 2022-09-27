Registration open: The 17th Annual Session of Global Forum on Human Settlements (GFHS 2022)

2022 is both a year of hope to end COVID-19 pandemic and a critical year of implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the climate commitments globally.

The 77th General Assembly President Csaba Kőrösi calls on the international community to work together to develop solutions rooted in solidarity, sustainability and science to address the challenges facing mankind. It is against this important backdrop that the 17th Annual Session of Global Forum on Human Settlements (GFHS 2022), one of the most important conferences worldwide focusing on sustainable cities and human settlements, will be taking place on December 15-16, 2022, with the theme being "Together for a shared safer and greener urban future: resilient, carbon-neutral and nature-positive cities".

Key Topics

Resilient cities and urbanization: policies, technologies and practices Transformative action and technology towards green energy transition and carbon neutrality Sustainable waste management for circular economy and zero-waste cities Scale up nature-based solutions towards a greener urban future Join International Green Model City Initiative and create carbon-neutral demonstration zones Harness the power of blue economy for resilient coastal cities Urban hydrology and integrated water resources management Healthy, smart and zero carbon buildings Boost financing for climate action and pollution abatement at the local level P eople-friendly urban public space

