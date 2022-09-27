Registration open: The 17th Annual Session of Global Forum on Human Settlements (GFHS 2022)
by Sabrina He
- 2022-09-27 09:14:12
- International
2022 is both a year of hope to end COVID-19 pandemic and a critical year of implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the climate commitments globally.
The 77th General Assembly President Csaba Kőrösi calls on the international community to work together to develop solutions rooted in solidarity, sustainability and science to address the challenges facing mankind. It is against this important backdrop that the 17th Annual Session of Global Forum on Human Settlements (GFHS 2022), one of the most important conferences worldwide focusing on sustainable cities and human settlements, will be taking place on December 15-16, 2022, with the theme being “Together for a shared safer and greener urban future: resilient, carbon-neutral and nature-positive cities”. Register Now
GFHS 2022 will be held in a virtual format. Senior officials from relevant national governments, the United Nations and other international organizations, green city mayors, business leaders, and well-known experts and scholars will be giving speeches and joining thematic discussions. Webcasting and simultaneous translation between Chinese and English will be available throughout the meeting to foster interactive dialogues with stakeholders across the globe.
Under the new global context, GFHS 2022 will discuss how to harness the historical opportunities brought by carbon neutrality and digital economy, how to accelerate all-round green transformation and innovation and cope with multiple crises and challenges, and how to make dramatic breakthroughs in terms of enhancing urban resilience, inclusiveness, sustainability and productiveness, so as to make cities resilient, carbon-neutral and nature-positive and deliver the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Paris Agreement, and the New Urban Agenda. GFHS 2022 is expected to produce the Declaration on Together for a Shared Safer and Greener Urban Future.
Key Topics
- Resilient cities and urbanization: policies, technologies and practices
- Transformative action and technology towards green energy transition and carbon neutrality
- Sustainable waste management for circular economy and zero-waste cities
- Scale up nature-based solutions towards a greener urban future
- Join International Green Model City Initiative and create carbon-neutral demonstration zones
- Harness the power of blue economy for resilient coastal cities
- Urban hydrology and integrated water resources management
- Healthy, smart and zero carbon buildings
- Boost financing for climate action and pollution abatement at the local level
- People-friendly urban public space
Contact: Sabrina
Global Forum on Human Settlements
Email: [email protected]g
Sabrina He
