ProGETonE - Final brochure

The EU-funded project ProGETonE kicked-off in 2017 and successfully ended in September 2022.

The project aimed at developing an integrated approach for the building sector, combining energy performance upgrades to nZEB with seismic strengthening solutions to face future earthquakes in seismic zones. The main distinctive sign of Pro-GET-onE solutions are the integration between deep energy renovation techniques (targeting 70% of energy savings) and seismic retrofitting actions aimed at solving construction and safety problems within nZE (nearly Zero Energy) retrofitting, focussing at the same time on users’ priorities and expectations.

This final brochure shows the most relevant outputs and results of the project, in particular: