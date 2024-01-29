Making Sustainability part of the Design Procurement
Lara González Volpe
41 Last modified by the author on 29/01/2024 - 12:58
Sustainability can often be an afterthought and applied to the finished design without consideration of the impact the design will have in assembly and during life-cycle assessment. Most stakeholders vanish after handover, and this can translate into sustainability being forgotten or ignored.
As well as these concerns, methods are also needed to prevent greenwashing and bring performance into the design frame. Like what happens in the motor trade, the energy use of vehicles is greatly impacted by the choices made when purchasing that vehicle, for example, if you buy a very large vehicle your energy consumption will be much greater than if you make a more modest choice.
