London Build 2023 Expo, the UK's Construction & Design Show
The UK’s construction and design show returns to Olympia London’s Grand Hall on November 15th & 16th!
It offers a unique experience over the two days, featuring:
- 35,000+ registered visitors from contractors, architects, civil engineers, developers, local councils, house builders/associations and construction professionals
- 500+ inspiring speakers across 8 conference stages including Future of Construction, Digital Construction, Fire Safety, Sustainability, Diversity & Inclusion and more
- 200+ hours of CPD masterclasses and training
- The UK’s biggest Festival of Construction with DJs, musicians, live performances, celebrity guests, entertainment and competitions
- Meet the Buyers with Procurement Teams exhibiting from top contractors including Laing O’Rourke, Skanska, Costain, BAM, Bouygues, Morgan Sindall and more
- Architect’s Hub with project displays and 3D models of upcoming projects from leading architects across the UK including Gensler, HLM, Bell Phillips, BAM Design, Broadway Malyan and many more
- Exclusive networking parties co-hosted with leading industry bodies
- The UK’s largest networking events for Women in Construction and Diversity in Construction
- An inclusive Ambassador Programme supporting Women, D&I, Sustainability and Mental Health in Construction
- 350+ exhibitors showcasing the latest services, products and innovations transforming the industry
Trade showOlympia London, UK
15/11 - 16/11/2023
