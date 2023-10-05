London Build 2023 Expo, the UK's Construction & Design Show

London Build 2023 Expo, the UK's Construction & Design Show
Trade show

The UK’s construction and design show returns to Olympia London’s Grand Hall on November 15th & 16th! 

It offers a unique experience over the two days, featuring:

  • 35,000+ registered visitors from contractors, architects, civil engineers, developers, local councils, house builders/associations and construction professionals
  • 500+ inspiring speakers across 8 conference stages including Future of Construction, Digital Construction, Fire Safety, Sustainability, Diversity & Inclusion and more
  • 200+ hours of CPD masterclasses and training
  • The UK’s biggest Festival of Construction with DJs, musicians, live performances, celebrity guests, entertainment and competitions 
  • Meet the Buyers with Procurement Teams exhibiting from top contractors including Laing O’Rourke, Skanska, Costain, BAM, Bouygues, Morgan Sindall and more
  • Architect’s Hub with project displays and 3D models of upcoming projects from leading architects across the UK including Gensler, HLM, Bell Phillips, BAM Design, Broadway Malyan and many more
  • Exclusive networking parties co-hosted with leading industry bodies
  • The UK’s largest networking events for Women in Construction and Diversity in Construction 
  • An inclusive Ambassador Programme supporting Women, D&I, Sustainability and Mental Health in Construction
  • 350+ exhibitors showcasing the latest services, products and innovations transforming the industry

Trade show
Olympia London, UK
15/11 - 16/11/2023
