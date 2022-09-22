Join the GlobalABC community at the Global Clean Energy Action Forum

The Global Clean Energy Action Forum (GCEAF) – a joint convening of the 13th Clean Energy Ministerial and 7th Mission Innovation ministerial meetings – will take place on 21-23 September 2022 in Pittsburgh, United States. Governments, international organizations, the private sector, academia, innovators, civil society, and early career researchers and policy makers will join together in a three-day event that features a high-level plenary, topical roundtables with energy and science ministers from 31 countries, CEOs and experts, side events, technology demonstrations, and other activities.



Starting today, multiple events on the built environment will take place in Pittsburgh within the framework of or in parellel to GCEAF. Take a look now!

