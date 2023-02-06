How to ensure security of heat supply and at the same time decarbonise district heating? The Polish case-study

Regulations dedicated to the transformation of district heating sector are one of the key areas of the “Fit for 55” package being at the very moment discussed in the EU institutions.

At the level of the European Union as a whole, the district heating sector satisfies approximately 13% of heat demand, however its role in densely urbanized areas is far more important since it cannot be replaced by any other form of providing heat and warm water with required characteristics.

For Poland this issue is of key importance, since heat from large-scale district heating network is used for heating purposes in 40.4% of households, which translates to , 6 million families. With such a scale of district heating usage, every aspect of regulation is of great importance in the context of the need to ensure adequate supplies and conduct a capital-consuming investments to complete the transformation of this sector.

(...)

