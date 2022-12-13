Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
    Heat pumps are the ‘central technology’ for low-carbon heating, concludes IEA

    Heat pumps will provide one-fifth of the world’s heating needs by the end of the decade if nations follow through on their plans, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

    In its first global assessment of these electrical devices, the agency says they have emerged as “the central technology in the global transition to secure and sustainable heating”. 

    Switching from gas boilers and other fossil fuels to heat pumps is expected to cut annual greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to the output of Canada by 2030, the IEA concludes. 

    (...)

     

    News published on Carbon Brief
    Consult the source

     

    - Image source: depositphotos
     co-ownership
     decarbonation
     eco-renovation
     ecological transition
     energy efficiency
     heat network
     Heat pump
     heating & cooling
     heating
     heating grid
     5GDHC
     D2Grids

