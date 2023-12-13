Taking the environment into account when renovating in town centres - Watch the video of the Shanghai Landsea Green Centre
Author of the page
C21 France La rédaction
71 Last modified by the author on 13/12/2023 - 13:58
Watch the video of the international winner of the Green Solutions Awards 2022-2023 Renovation Grand Prize. This project is a good replicable example of renovation of a building located in China and, more specifically, in the city centre of Shanghai.
This building is not only energy-efficient, it also has a vision, a philosophy; it takes into consideration the damage inflicted on the environment. Attention was paid to nature, surroundings, energy, air. The building has numerous certifications: the 3-star Chinese system, LEED, WELL Double Platinum, and BREEAM.
