Taking the environment into account when renovating in town centres - Watch the video of the Shanghai Landsea Green Centre

C C21 France La rédaction
Author of the page
C21 France La rédaction

71 Last modified by the author on 13/12/2023 - 13:58

Watch the video of the international winner of the Green Solutions Awards 2022-2023 Renovation Grand Prize. This project is a good replicable example of renovation of a building located in China and, more specifically, in the city centre of Shanghai.

This building is not only energy-efficient, it also has a vision, a philosophy; it takes into consideration the damage inflicted on the environment. Attention was paid to nature, surroundings, energy, air. The building has numerous certifications: the 3-star Chinese system, LEED, WELL Double Platinum, and BREEAM.

 

Read the case study

Find all the Green Solutions videos on our YouTube channel


And thanks to our media partners

Share :

Autres articles

Taking the environment into account when renovating in town centres - Watch the video of the Shanghai Landsea Green Centre

13/12/2023

[Video] France needs to better renovate its buildings to respect the Paris Agreement

11/12/2023

Discover in video the winner of the Green Solutions Awards, the 5th generation heating and cooling grid of Plymouth!

08/12/2023

The international Green Solutions Awards 2022-2023 ceremony in Dubai during COP28 is now available for replay!

07/12/2023

Find out the winning projects of the Green Solutions Awards 2022-2023 awarded during COP28

05/12/2023

Follow live the international Green Solutions Awards 2022-2023 ceremony on Construction21

04/12/2023

Discover the Construction21 programme in Dubai

27/11/2023