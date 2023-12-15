The right material at the right place - Watch the video of CBlue

Watch the video of the Green Solutions Awards 2022-2023 international winner of the New Construction Grand Prize.

This project located in Belgium ticks many boxes and was delivered at an affordable price thanks to its eco-design which promotes the “right material in the right place and in the right quantity”. Renewable energy (solar panels) allows it to be energy positive.

It is also a building that stands out for its biophilic side: the provision of natural light has been optimised through large windows, local and sustainable materials such as warm wood are visible. The spaces are open and friendly.

Read the case study

Find all the Green Solutions videos on our YouTube channel





And thanks to our media partners