The right material at the right place - Watch the video of CBlue

Watch the video of the Green Solutions Awards 2022-2023 international winner of the New Construction Grand Prize. 

This project located in Belgium ticks many boxes and was delivered at an affordable price thanks to its eco-design which promotes the “right material in the right place and in the right quantity”. Renewable energy (solar panels) allows it to be energy positive.
It is also a building that stands out for its biophilic side: the provision of natural light has been optimised through large windows, local and sustainable materials such as warm wood are visible. The spaces are open and friendly. 

 

