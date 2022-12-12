Final Call: Dec 15-16, The 17th Annual Session of Global Forum on Human Settlements (GFHS 2022)
The Seventeenth Annual Session of Global Forum on Human Settlements (GFHS 2022) will be taking place on December 15-16, 2022, with the theme being “Together for a shared safer and greener urban future: resilient, carbon-neutral and nature-positive cities”.
Participate either by opening your Zoom software with respective Zoom ID and passcode, or by clicking the link below to enter the respective meeting room.
Room A （All plenary sessions and parallel session A will be taking place on Room A）
Invite Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83321354911?pwd=c1o3M0RSeUxLUmNTNmg0YlI1bjYyZz09
Meeting ID: 833 2135 4911, Passcode: 351225
Room B （Parallel session B will be on Room B）
Invite Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83227207788?pwd=UU9rVnQ2MStzR3NDTjRXakQ4L1NXQT09
Meeting ID: 832 2720 7788, Passcode: 586633
