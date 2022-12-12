Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
  • Algérie
  • Belgique
  • China
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • International
  • Italia
  • Luxembourg
  • Maroc
    • EN
    Login / Sign up

    Final Call: Dec 15-16, The 17th Annual Session of Global Forum on Human Settlements (GFHS 2022)

    • by Sabrina He
    • /
    • 2022-12-12 03:03:10
    • /
    • International
    • /
    • 185
    Final Call: Dec 15-16, The 17th Annual Session of Global Forum on Human Settlements (GFHS 2022)

    The Seventeenth Annual Session of Global Forum on Human Settlements (GFHS 2022) will be taking place on December 15-16, 2022, with the theme being “Together for a shared safer and greener urban future: resilient, carbon-neutral and nature-positive cities”.

    Participate either by opening your Zoom software with respective Zoom ID and passcode, or by clicking the link below to enter the respective meeting room.

    Room A （All plenary sessions and parallel session A will be taking place on Room A

    Invite Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83321354911?pwd=c1o3M0RSeUxLUmNTNmg0YlI1bjYyZz09

    Meeting ID: 833 2135 4911, Passcode: 351225

    Room B （Parallel session B will be on Room B

    Invite Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83227207788?pwd=UU9rVnQ2MStzR3NDTjRXakQ4L1NXQT09

    Meeting ID: 832 2720 7788, Passcode: 586633

     event
     resilient
     carbon-neutral and nature-positive cities

    Author of the page

  • S Sabrina He
    Sabrina He

    Director for Public Affairs Department

    Follow

    • Other news

    More news

    In the same themes

     event
     resilient
     carbon-neutral and nature-positive cities