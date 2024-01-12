FEDARENE Joins Belgian EU Presidency Conference for Session on Climate Neutrality

In anticipation of the high-level conference on Translating the Green Deal into Local Action, the FEDARENE Board Members, Julije Domac, Vlasta Krmelj, and Seamus Hoyne, take center stage during a dedicated session focused on the pursuit of climate neutrality.

On the 15th of March 2024 in Brussels, FEDARENE will gear up to join 550 other local and regional leaders to support the Covenant of Mayors’ vision of a climate-neutral Europe. The conference is designed to provide a crucial space for leaders like YOU to contribute to the ambitious goals set by the European Green Deal.

Fit for 55 translated into local solutions

As part of the Belgian EU Presidency, FEDARENE, along with EU initiatives supporting climate neutrality such as REMARKABLE Climate Leaders, ManagEnergy, Covenant of Mayors, European City Facility, etc., is organising the parallel in-depth session titled 'Fit for 55 translated into local solutions'.

This session is designed to facilitate discussions, with a particular emphasis on the strategies employed by leading municipalities and regions striving for climate neutrality.

Discover ready-to-replicate approaches and integrated solutions to make the Green Deal a reality. Interact with one-stop-shops and energy agencies on how to bring EU policies closer to companies and communities.

Register today!