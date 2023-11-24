239 Last modified by the author on 24/11/2023 - 08:34

The steel industry has long been a pillar of global economic growth, providing essential materials for construction, infrastructure, automotive, and various other sectors. However it is also a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions.

Amid the growing concerns over climate change and increasing global commitments to combat emissions, the steel industry has recognized the urgency to transition towards a more sustainable and low-carbon future.

European Green Steel Summit 2024 will bring together key stakeholders from the steel industry and the associated organizations and industries, and serve as a platform for knowledge exchange to explore a shared vision and roadmap for a low-carbon, resource-efficient, and economically viable steel industry. As the summit unfolds, it is expected to inspire a new era of innovation and collaboration, propelling the European steel industry towards a more sustainable and resilient future while setting an example for the global steel community.

Overall Vision on Steel Decarbonization

How to Produce Low Copper Shredded Steel for Steel Making

Carbon Pricing Mechanism and Its Impact on Carbon-neutral Green steel

Go Green with Lime from Lhoist

Achieving Zero Carbon Steel with Cutting-edge Ironmaking Technology

Panel Discussion: Cross-industry Collaboration to Accelerate the Transition to Green Steel and Address Common Sustainability Goals

Panel Discussion: Green Steel Enables Decarbonization of Construction

Consultancy ; Government Agency ; Investor and Financial Institution ; Steel Producer ; Renewable Energy ; Iron Ore ; Scrap Metal ; Coking Coal ; Automotive ; Construction ; Technology Provider ; R&D Institution ; Academic Unit ; Environmental Organization ; Logistics and Transportation

March 13-14, 2024

Dusseldorf, Germany / ECV International

The summit will be held in-person and online.

