European Green Steel Summit 2024

European Green Steel Summit 2024
The steel industry has long been a pillar of global economic growth, providing essential materials for construction, infrastructure, automotive, and various other sectors. However it is also a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions.

Amid the growing concerns over climate change and increasing global commitments to combat emissions, the steel industry has recognized the urgency to transition towards a more sustainable and low-carbon future.

European Green Steel Summit 2024 will bring together key stakeholders from the steel industry and the associated organizations and industries, and serve as a platform for knowledge exchange to explore a shared vision and roadmap for a low-carbon, resource-efficient, and economically viable steel industry. As the summit unfolds, it is expected to inspire a new era of innovation and collaboration, propelling the European steel industry towards a more sustainable and resilient future while setting an example for the global steel community.

Hot topics

  • Overall Vision on Steel Decarbonization
  • How to Produce Low Copper Shredded Steel for Steel Making
  • Carbon Pricing Mechanism and Its Impact on Carbon-neutral Green steel
  • Go Green with Lime from Lhoist
  • Achieving Zero Carbon Steel with Cutting-edge Ironmaking Technology
  • Panel Discussion: Cross-industry Collaboration to Accelerate the Transition to Green Steel and Address Common Sustainability Goals
  • Panel Discussion: Green Steel Enables Decarbonization of Construction

Industry Sectors

Consultancy ; Government Agency ; Investor and Financial Institution ; Steel Producer ; Renewable Energy ; Iron Ore ; Scrap Metal ; Coking Coal ; Automotive ; Construction ; Technology Provider ; R&D Institution ; Academic Unit ; Environmental Organization ; Logistics and Transportation

 

March 13-14, 2024
Dusseldorf, Germany / ECV International
The summit will be held in-person and online.

The summit will be held in-person and online.

 

Dusseldorf, Germany
13/03 - 14/03/2024
