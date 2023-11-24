European Green Steel Summit 2024
The steel industry has long been a pillar of global economic growth, providing essential materials for construction, infrastructure, automotive, and various other sectors. However it is also a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions.
Amid the growing concerns over climate change and increasing global commitments to combat emissions, the steel industry has recognized the urgency to transition towards a more sustainable and low-carbon future.
European Green Steel Summit 2024 will bring together key stakeholders from the steel industry and the associated organizations and industries, and serve as a platform for knowledge exchange to explore a shared vision and roadmap for a low-carbon, resource-efficient, and economically viable steel industry. As the summit unfolds, it is expected to inspire a new era of innovation and collaboration, propelling the European steel industry towards a more sustainable and resilient future while setting an example for the global steel community.
Hot topics
- Overall Vision on Steel Decarbonization
- How to Produce Low Copper Shredded Steel for Steel Making
- Carbon Pricing Mechanism and Its Impact on Carbon-neutral Green steel
- Go Green with Lime from Lhoist
- Achieving Zero Carbon Steel with Cutting-edge Ironmaking Technology
- Panel Discussion: Cross-industry Collaboration to Accelerate the Transition to Green Steel and Address Common Sustainability Goals
- Panel Discussion: Green Steel Enables Decarbonization of Construction
Industry Sectors
Consultancy ; Government Agency ; Investor and Financial Institution ; Steel Producer ; Renewable Energy ; Iron Ore ; Scrap Metal ; Coking Coal ; Automotive ; Construction ; Technology Provider ; R&D Institution ; Academic Unit ; Environmental Organization ; Logistics and Transportation
March 13-14, 2024
Dusseldorf, Germany / ECV International
The summit will be held in-person and online.
ConferenceDusseldorf, Germany
13/03 - 14/03/2024