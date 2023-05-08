ePLANET 5th press release

In the EU-funded project ePLANET, ten partners are working together to develop and promote new tools and strategies to enhance the governance of the energy transition in the public sector. We highlight some of the most relevant achievements of the project so far.

Clustering governance approach ePLANET is developing a new strategy for an enhanced multi-level clustering governance of Energy Transition in the pilot regions. Initially the project has identified and analysed the user needs and requirements for Energy Transition at public level – including main barriers and obstacles faced by public authorities to establish effective vertical and horizontal coordination at local, regional and national levels. In a second stage, the ePLANET project has made an in-depth analysis of the Energy Transition governance strategies – including best practices and legal and policy frameworks – at EU level, including not only partners’ territories but also EU-wide networks and initiatives.

