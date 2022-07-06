Discover newsletter #10 of D2Grids project!

In this newsletter, we invite you to discover the extension of the D2GRIDS project, the news and events of the sector, and expert insights about the development potential of 5th generation heating and cooling network.

Facing the geopolitical and climate crisis, 5th generation for district heating and cooling grids must be even more developed across Europe. Indeed, 5GDHC grids mostly rely on heat recovery, renewable and local energy sources.

The first half of 2022 has been very intensive for the D2Grids project, with many outputs on the pilot sites as well as many contents and events to promote 5GDHC. On the agenda of this newsletter:

The newsletter is available in two languages:

Read the newsletter in English

Read the newsletter in French

The D2Grids project aims to reduce the carbon footprint of existing buildings with 5th generation heating and cooling networks through the use of renewable technologies, energy storage and smart grids.

D2GRIDS stands for "demand-driven grids". It is an Interreg North West Europe (NWE) project that runs for over 4 years (2018- 2023). Mijnwater Energy Ltd, based in the Netherlands, is coordinating the project with 15 other main partners and 6 secondary partners. Five pilot sites located in Paris-Saclay (France), Bochum (Germany), Brunssum (Netherlands), Glasgow and Nottingham (UK) will develop 5GDHC networks.

