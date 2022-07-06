Discover newsletter #10 of D2Grids project!
- by D2Grids Project
- /
- 2022-07-06 15:42:39
- /
- International
- /
- 147
In this newsletter, we invite you to discover the extension of the D2GRIDS project, the news and events of the sector, and expert insights about the development potential of 5th generation heating and cooling network.
Facing the geopolitical and climate crisis, 5th generation for district heating and cooling grids must be even more developed across Europe. Indeed, 5GDHC grids mostly rely on heat recovery, renewable and local energy sources.
The first half of 2022 has been very intensive for the D2Grids project, with many outputs on the pilot sites as well as many contents and events to promote 5GDHC. On the agenda of this newsletter:
- A new pilot site has joined the D2Grids project!
- Bochum pilot site successfully drilled a 2nd borehole
- A day dedicated to 5GDHC organised in Paris-Saclay
- Case-study: The 5GDHC grid of Paris-Saclay (France)
- Assessing the feasibility of a 5GDHC for your grid : a kick-start tool
- [Infographic] Is a District Heating and Cooling grid 5th generation? Look at the 5 key performance indicators to assess the efficiency of your system
- Why coupling a self-consumption system to a DHC is interesting? Checking out legal aspects
- [Video] Discover the Brunssum pilot site!
The newsletter is available in two languages:
Read the newsletter in English
Read the newsletter in French
Not yet registered? Sign up to receive the next newsletter!
The D2Grids project aims to reduce the carbon footprint of existing buildings with 5th generation heating and cooling networks through the use of renewable technologies, energy storage and smart grids.
D2GRIDS stands for "demand-driven grids". It is an Interreg North West Europe (NWE) project that runs for over 4 years (2018- 2023). Mijnwater Energy Ltd, based in the Netherlands, is coordinating the project with 15 other main partners and 6 secondary partners. Five pilot sites located in Paris-Saclay (France), Bochum (Germany), Brunssum (Netherlands), Glasgow and Nottingham (UK) will develop 5GDHC networks.
contact[a]5GDHC.eu