    Brunssum pilot site: 5th generation heating and cooling grid in practice!

    Discover 5GDHC through D2Grids pilot site in Brunssum, Netherlands In Brunssum, Mijnwater B.V. is building an energy loop for the residential complexes of the Weller B.V. housing corporation.
     

    Thanks to the heating and cooling grid of Mijnwater, the connected houses are not only heated, but also cooled without any gas.

    The double energy cellar is fed from a heat and cold storage, and then also exchanges energy between the various complexes. The new energy cellars in Brunssum supply three residential districts Tarcisius, Oude Egge, and Pastor Savelbergstraat with a total of 200 homes with sustainable energy.

     

    Read more on our website

    contact[a]5GDHC.eu

     

  D2Grids Project
    D2Grids Project

