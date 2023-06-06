Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
    Connect on July 10 to find out the national winners of the Green Solutions Awards 2022-2023

    Be patient a bit longer! There’s still a month before you find out the results of the national phase of this contest for exemplary buildings, districts, and infrastructures. The selection of countries will be announced on Monday July 10th on the Construction21 international platform. 

    173 buildings, all countries included, are competing to win one of the following prizes: Health & Comfort, Hot Climates, Circular Economy, Low-Tech, Renovation Grand Prize, New Construction Grand Prize, and the User's Choice Award.

    Regarding districts, 15 are in the running for the Urban Renovation Grand Prize, the New District Grand Prize, or the User's Choice Award. Last but not least, 31 infrastructures are hoping to win the Sustainable Infrastructure Grand Prize or the User's Choice Award.

    Until you find out the names of the winning projects, (re)discover them!

    See the candidates

