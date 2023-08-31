Commercial construction 101: reducing waste and maximizing resource efficiency in 2023

Last modified by the author on 31/08/2023 - 11:38

Picture a construction world where every material has its place, where efficiency is not just a goal but a practice. Think about saved costs, projects moving along smoothly, and a planet that feels the difference.

This is not a dream—it is the outcome of choosing wisely in construction. It is a space where each decision does not just construct buildings but constructs a sustainable, thriving future.

The impact of construction waste

Construction waste is a bigger problem than some may think. When you have leftovers from building projects, it quickly takes over landfill space. And shipping all that debris to dumps is expensive, so it cuts into the bottom line.

If waste is handled properly, it can save the environment and natural balance around construction sites. And when workers must redo things or get delayed because of waste issues, it drives up costs big time.

Not to mention that some of that waste is hazardous, too. If it is not disposed of correctly, it puts people working with it and nearby residents at risk of health problems. Their safety should always come first.

Ultimately, putting in the effort upfront into reducing waste and handling what is left the right way would go a long way. Following tips on reducing waste disposal on construction sites would save money, protect the environment, and keep people healthy. That sounds like a win-win all around.

Careful planning and design

The best opportunity to reduce waste is during the design and planning phase. Simple design choices like using standardized material sizes, designing for disassembly, and minimizing custom fittings can dramatically decrease waste. Here are some planning strategies to incorporate:

Leverage building information modeling (BIM) to generate precise 3D models. Accurately visualizing the project virtually helps optimize material purchases and avoid over-ordering.

Specify modular, standardized materials. Optimize cut plans to use full sheets of plywood, drywall, etc.

Waste tracking and metrics

Continuously track your waste diversion performance. Monitor trash dumpsters and recycling bins to identify improvement opportunities. Set waste reduction goals and share results with everyone on site.

Conduct periodic waste audits. Physically dig through dumpsters to identify sorting issues and opportunities.

Track metrics like waste generated per square foot or per employee. Quantify achievements and shortcomings.

Calculate your landfill diversion rate. Strive for over 75% of waste being recycled or reused.

Use waste tracking software to log every load leaving the site. Measure progress over time.

Employee training and engagement

Crew engagement is crucial for proper recycling and reducing disposal. Educate teams on construction waste facts and provide resources on sorting and recycling.

Discuss construction waste and recycling during onboarding and training. Explain what can be recycled and how materials should be sorted on site. Provide visual aids showing sorting stations.

Send regular email updates on waste reduction progress and goals. Praise achievements and remind teams of proper procedures. Friendly competition between crews can boost participation.

Conduct periodic refresher training. Tour the site to show sorting in action. Role-playing can help reinforce proper waste diversion behaviors.

Material handling and inventory

Careful material handling and inventory management ensure no resources go to waste. Institute tracking, organize storage and schedule timely deliveries.

Designate an on-site employee as the material and inventory lead. This person oversees orders, tracks inventory levels, inspects deliveries, and organizes storage.

Store materials properly to prevent damage and loss. Use good palleting, waterproof covers, and dust control. Separate incompatible products.

Waste diversion and recycling

Diverting construction waste from landfills starts with proper job site recycling. Target common waste streams for reuse, repurposing, or recycling.

Provide clearly labeled sorting stations and enough bins to handle volume. Bins should have tight lids to prevent contamination from wind.

Train crews on which materials go into each bin. Accepted materials depend on local recycling capabilities. Signage should reflect this.

Lean construction techniques

Adopt lean construction principles like just-in-time delivery, prefabrication, and waste tracking to minimize excess.

Plan for prefabricated components to be delivered based on the installation schedule. Staging space should be allocated.

Use just-in-time ordering for perishable materials like concrete so excess is not wasted. Bulk purchases can lead to spoilage.

Final thoughts

Construction waste is a complex issue with financial, environmental, and health impacts. But solutions exist. With careful planning, waste tracking, recycling, and team engagement, your next commercial project can reduce its environmental footprint and improve efficiency. Preventing waste from landfills helps create a cleaner and more environmentally friendly industry.

Waste reduction and sustainability must become integral to construction, not an afterthought. By making smart choices during design, handling materials efficiently, training engaged crews, and constantly improving processes, the industry can achieve new heights of resource efficiency. Construction has the power to literally build the future—let's make it a green one. With extra care, we can construct structures and communities that stand the test of time while protecting the planet that we all call home.