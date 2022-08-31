Climate subsidies run dry? Act fast with PROSPECT+ support

The PROSPECT+ team invites you to a webinar on how local and regional authorities can accelerate the implementation of their climate and energy action plans when subsidies are limited.

The webinar will tackle a variety of innovative financing instruments for public investments in sustainable energy and mobility. You will get a flavour of the capacity-building programme PROSPECT+ offers, including study and mentoring visits across Europe, and you will meet some of the cities and regions ready to share their experience.



Register now and join the webinar on the 8th of September 2022 at 10:00 CEST. You will get all information about the latest opportunity to join the project as a mentee and meet the mentors you can work with!



REGISTER HERE.

Who is this webinar for?

Representatives of local and regional authorities from all Horizon2020 eligible countries, representatives of local and regional energy agencies and everyone interested in the topic of other-than-subsidies financing for local and regional climate action plans.



Apply as a mentee!

The PROSPECT+ team will officially open the application for the mentees on the day of the webinar, the 8th of September. Stay tuned!