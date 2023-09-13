Advancing Sustainable Plus Energy Neighbourhoods in Europe: Drivers, barriers & policy recommendations

Last modified by the author on 13/09/2023 - 18:10
Advancing Sustainable Plus Energy Neighbourhoods in Europe: Drivers, barriers & policy recommendations
Webinar

Sustainable Plus Energy Neighbourhoods (SPENs) have strong potential to decarbonising the building stock, while providing additional benefits for residents both at the building and neighbourhood level, enhancing wellbeing and a sense of community. SPENs can provide a range of shared spaces, services and facilities, such as shared heat pumps, PV panels, EV charging, EVs, bicycles, and common spaces with greenery, water and biodiversity. A neighbourhood approach provides additional benefits to demand-side flexibility (DSF) compared to single apartments or buildings.

Victoria Taranu, BPIE, will give an overview of existing gaps and barriers in the development and market uptake of SPENs, and share policy recommendations for Austria, the Netherlands, Spain and Norway, based on recent policy factsheets produced within the H2020 syn.ikia project.

The webinar will also dive into the progress of the 4 countries in implementing provisions of main EU Directives (Energy Performance of Buildings Directive, the Renewable Energy Directive, and Electricity Market Design). Looking into the transposition of the EU Directives and latest developments, key policies will be highlighted: provisions regarding energy efficiency, collective production, sharing and selling of renewable energy such as energy communities as well as policies promoting digital technologies and demand-side flexibility.

Webinar
Online
26/09/2023
Register
Share :
M Margaux Barrett
Author of the page
Margaux Barrett

Autres articles

Advancing Sustainable Plus Energy Neighbourhoods in Europe: Drivers, barriers & policy recommendations

13/09/2023

Bonus newsletter of D2Grids project: last but not least!

08/09/2023

Expert Talk - Sarah Noyé

07/09/2023

Pioneering circular solutions for built environment through digitalization and locally sourced waste

07/09/2023

How can contractors lead the way and embrace adaptive reuse?

05/09/2023

D2Grids workshop in Glasgow: 5GDHC, solar integration, and grid engagement!

05/09/2023

Infographic - How we cool indoor spaces and sustainable alternatives we have

04/09/2023