World Sustainable Energy Days 2024

Conference

Energy transition now – fast, smart, resilient!


No time like now for the energy transition! Price fluctuations, geopolitical instabilities and the climate crisis make the importance of the energy transition evident. A strong push in all sectors is critical in delivering energy security and sustainability. The 2024 World Sustainable Energy Days will show how to realise the high policy ambitions of the upcoming EU legislation and how to strengthen the clean energy markets.

The World Sustainable Energy Days (WSED) are a leading annual conference on the energy transition and climate neutrality with over 650 participants from more than 60 countries.

Conference
Wels, Austria
05/03 - 08/03/2024
