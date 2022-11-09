World Green Building Council calls for urgent action towards Sustainable Cities and Built Environments in Africa

Ahead of COP27 next week, the World Green Building Council shares the Africa Manifesto for Sustainable Cities and the Built Environment.

The Manifesto is a collective and collaborative vision that is critical to recognising the full potential of Africa's sustainable cities and built environments through addressing climate change, resilience and adaptation to climate-related disasters.

Specifically, the Manifesto articulates policies related to energy, water, materials, finance and infrastructure that African business leaders, city and government officials must support to deliver ‘The Africa We Want’: a net zero carbon, healthy, resilient, equitable, socially- and economically-inclusive built environment for everyone, everywhere.

The Manifesto has been developed by World Green Building Council in collaboration with 15 African Green Building Councils (GBCs) from across the African continent, and supported by WorldGBC partners, including the BuildingToCOP Coalition, Dar Group and Majid Al Futtaim.

Read the Manifesto here