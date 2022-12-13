Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
  • Algérie
  • Belgique
  • China
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • International
  • Italia
  • Luxembourg
  • Maroc
    • EN
    Login / Sign up

    Why heating and cooling is the missing piece of Europe’s energy transition

    Why heating and cooling is the missing piece of Europe’s energy transition

    The heating and cooling sector is the next frontier for renewable and sustainable energy growth in Europe. Aurélie Beauvais explains why.

    Fourteen years after Europe’s first Climate and Energy package, our energy system is in the midst of a profound and essential transformation.

    Most of these efforts continue to concentrate on delivering a modernised, sustainable electricity sector. With increased ambition and focus, electricity is now well on its way to becoming Europe’s cleanest energy carrier. (...)

     

    News published on Enlit
    Consult the source

     

     

     decarbonation
     ecological transition
     heat network
     renewable energies
     resilience
     smart building
     smart city
     smart grid
     Heat
     heating & cooling
     heating grids
     

    Author of the page

  • D D2Grids Project
    D2Grids Project

    Follow
    • Last modified by the author on 13/12/2022 - 10:55

    Other news

    More news

    In the same themes

     decarbonation
     ecological transition
     heat network
     renewable energies
     resilience
     smart building
     smart city
     smart grid
     Heat
     heating & cooling
     heating grids
     

    On the network on the same themes