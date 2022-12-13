Why heating and cooling is the missing piece of Europe’s energy transition

The heating and cooling sector is the next frontier for renewable and sustainable energy growth in Europe. Aurélie Beauvais explains why.

Fourteen years after Europe’s first Climate and Energy package, our energy system is in the midst of a profound and essential transformation.

Most of these efforts continue to concentrate on delivering a modernised, sustainable electricity sector. With increased ambition and focus, electricity is now well on its way to becoming Europe’s cleanest energy carrier. (...)

News published on Enlit

Consult the source